PLATTSBURGH — With the return of winter weather, parking bans and sidewalk maintenance in the City of Plattsburgh will soon follow.
The Department of Public Works is reminding residents to follow parking ban signal lights posted throughout the city and to check the city’s website for emergency alert notifications for bans in effect.
Vehicles not in compliance can be ticketed or towed, a news release by the city said.
The city signals a parking ban partially because of an accumulation of snowfall, but it also considers the amount of snow already on streets prior to a storm and how close future storms are expected to occur.
“The City’s primary concern is safe passage on streets and sidewalks, as well as parking needs in neighborhoods with limited off-street parking,” the release said.
SNOW REMOVAL
Owners of property, including owners of rental properties, that border a sidewalk are also responsible for removing snow and ice within 24 hours after an announced snow event by the city.
“If unable to remove snow/ice with a hand operated device, please make sure the sidewalk is covered by a substance to prevent slippery conditions,” the city said.
If snow has not been removed within 24 hours of public notice of the end of a snow emergency, city employees can remove the snow at the expense of the property owner with a removal fee. An additional fine for violation of City Code could also be imposed.
“The police and code enforcement departments have been working together to identify properties that consistently fail to do their part in keeping sidewalks clear for residents and
especially the disabled who have a hard time navigating in snow,” the city’s release said.
A waiver and appeal process for removal fees or fines are available to residents if they feel those were imposed erroneously.
The appeal process can be completed by sending a written appeal form to the Public Safety Committee of the Common Council. Forms are available from the building inspector’s office or from the city website.
