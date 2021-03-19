Expat view on royal bombshell interview

PLATTSBURGH – Emotions still swirl on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts after Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revelatory exchange put their family members on the defensive as well as Royalists defending the English monarchy and American conservatives slamming the couple, who stepped back from royal duties partly due to perceived nonsupport for her mental health and toxic blueblood family drama.
“I just think that she should not have done the interview,” Marguerite Eisinger, a Cliff Haven resident and native of England, said.
“I think she just made matters worse by doing the interview frankly. The trouble is I feel very sorry for Harry because really in many ways he's ruined his career. He's had to give up everything. I don't think she as an American can understand what it meant to be taken into the British Royal family.”
Adjustment in “The Firm,” as the Windsors dub the 1,200-year-old monarchical institution, wasn't seamless either for native-born Brits such as Diana, Princess of Wales, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
“Obviously, there have been many other examples, Princess Di, Fergie, and all those people never quite made it,” Eisinger said.
“But the royal family is a very solid institution and will not change. So I think she (Duchess of Sussex) was barking up the wrong tree, frankly, to try and make those changes, you know. She wasn't going to win that one for sure.”
'MEDIA HYPE'
Eisinger has lived in the United States for 50 years.
Her husband, Dr. Peter Eisinger, was an orthopedic surgeon at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
At the Plattsburgh State Art Museum, she was the docent director and taught courses on art history and film for the college's Honors Center.
Three years ago, Last Week Tonight star John Oliver was satirically prescient in an interview with Stephen Colbert about the odds of Markle, a "Suits” star, stepping into a 21st century happily-ever-after fairy tale across the pond.
In the fallout of the Duke and Duchess' March 7 almost-tell-all, broadcaster Piers Morgan exited Good Morning Britain and Sharon Osbourne's controversial defense of him flared tempers on "The Talk," now on extended hiatus.
“I think it's just a lot of media hype really,” Eisinger said.
“I think they've blown it out of all proportions. I know my friends in England are pretty disgusted with it. They looked on Prince Harry as sort of one of their own. He was a really good guy. He did so much for the country. He started several organizations. He had huge charity commitments that he did, and I think that's all gone, and I don't know what he's going to do. I feel sorry for him.”
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
The questioning by one of Prince Harry's unidentified relations about the possible skin pigmentation of his then-unborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was all a bit much in Eisinger's estimation.
“It was a pretty crass thing to say,” she said.
“It was really uncalled for frankly. Unfortunately, I think if you join the fringes of the Royal family, you're going to get burnt at some stage. You sort of have to be brought up in that atmosphere. There's a certain protocol that you have to adhere to, and no one can step beyond that.”
Two days after the bombshell interview, Buckingham Palace released a 61-word statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. (See Box).
“The Royal family is not about to change its views on different things,” Eisinger said.
“Things always have to go on the same way. I think anybody who does understand that shouldn't really get involved in the royal family, you know.”
BUCKINGHAM PALACE STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.
""While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
