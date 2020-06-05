PLATTSBURGH — Five years later, retired State Police Troop B Bureau of Criminal Investigation Capt. Robert LaFountain cannot say enough about the law enforcement officers who worked so hard during the manhunt for escaped Clinton Correctional Facility inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat.
“There was not one of us, every day, that did not report to that command post that did not want to be the one to apprehend these two inmates,” he said.
IMMENSE CHALLENGES
LaFountain, retired Troop B Commander Maj. Charles “Chuck” Guess and State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman recently sat down with the Press-Republican over Zoom for an interview about the search their agency led for 23 days in June 2015.
Guess, the manhunt’s incident commander, noted immense challenges that searchers faced: the inmate’s six-hour head start, the Adirondack terrain and weather, and, at first, almost no leads to go on.
“Even though they were unfamiliar and their initial plan of escape and thus evasion with Miss (Joyce) Mitchell didn’t work out for them, you know, it didn’t make our jobs a whole lot easier," Guess said.
“Everything was possible and we had to operate under those assumptions throughout the entire 23 days.”
The troop's BCI unit handled more than 3,400 leads throughout the manhunt.
LaFountain noted they were fortunate to have Federal Bureau of Investigation resources along with skilled investigators and senior investigators from throughout the state to assist in generating the final report on all of them.
FILTERING INFORMATION
Fleishman, who was pregnant when Matt and Sweat escaped, said her focus in the preceding months had shifted to her own health and the safety of her unborn child.
“When the escape happened, it was almost like a shift back," she continued.
“You know, your instincts kind of take over as a mother, but my instincts shifted back very quickly to focus on the job, focus on this investigation, focus on helping the major and the captain and all the information filtering, helping to put the public’s mind at ease.”
That task seemed non-stop, Guess said.
“We were certainly well into the social media age by that point in 2015, but from a law enforcement perspective, … we weren’t used to dealing with all the mis- and disinformation that would pop up on social media and Jen had 1,001 fires to put out.”
LaFountain acknowledged the difficult job Fleishman and other public information personnel had in balancing how to keep the public informed with ensuring that no intelligence got to Matt and Sweat.
And Fleishman remarked on the importance of strong communication both within the troop and with outside law enforcement partners, which she feels they had.
'BROAD BENCH'
Troop B’s other law enforcement duties did not stop during the escape.
“It was certainly a priority, the manhunt," Guess said. "It was intense in nature and demanded everything our resources could muster."
Fortunately, with 10 other troops, the State Police had “a pretty broad bench" which Troop B tapped into, he added.
State Police Superintendent Joseph D’Amico and Field Commander Col. Patricia Groeber, both of whom have since retired, never said no to requests for more resources.
“Even when the leads weren’t developing any actual intelligence, they kept sending the people that we requested and that enabled us, we know in hindsight, to keep the pressure on these two,” Guess continued.
“Had the superintendent at the time, or anyone for that matter, grown weary of the commitment in the North Country and started retracting resources — if we’d lost the dogs or the helicopters or the boots on the ground — God only knows where we’d be right now.”
REMAINED IN THE AREA
The troop had to operate under the possibility that Matt and Sweat remained in the area absent any information or evidence to the contrary, Guess said.
LaFountain recalled how, in interviews, Mitchell had said the two wanted to go to a remote area once they got out.
“I always maintained that, if they had an alternative plan to escape, they would not have told her the date, time and location of the escape. Why would they have risked it?"
The DNA evidence that confirmed Matt and Sweat were at the Twisted Horn cabin in Owls Head ultimately proved them right.
The break refocused the search. Less than a week later on June 26, 2015, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Chris Voss shot and killed Matt in the Town of Malone.
Two days later, State Police Sgt. Jay Cook shot and apprehended Sweat in a field on Coveytown Road in the Town of Constable.
NO GREATER PARTNERS
During the 23-day search, there were no greater partners with more commitment to helping State Police solve the case than the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Guess said.
He said correction officers were "superb in the field" and would be the ones to trump through a boggy marsh that needed to be searched.
LaFountain acknowledged and thanked the members of the public who provided State Police with many leads as well as the men and women of the forensic crime lab who turned around the DNA evidence so quickly.
And Fleishman was grateful to the public information officials who assisted her, and the troop and agency leaders she coordinated with.
“There wasn’t a day that went by that I couldn’t go the major or the captain or even another agency rep and ask questions and discuss things," she said.
"Everybody was phenomenal with sharing information and helping me do the best job that I could do in helping others.”
OUTSIDE AGENCIES
On lessons learned from the escape, Guess pointed out the importance of relationships with outside agencies — which he credited LaFountain and other troop leaders who came before him with establishing — to the success of the manhunt.
"We walked in and we knew the DAs, the local sheriffs, the local town and village police department chiefs, the FBI reps and U.S. Marshal reps from the region, Forest Rangers, et cetera."
He credited state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Capt. John Streiff with making the unified command functional for the 23-day search.
PERSEVERANCE
There is one thing LaFountain took away from the manhunt.
“Never underestimate the ingenuity and perseverance of an inmate in their desire to escape,” he said, “and that is only surpassed by the perseverance of law enforcement to ensure that that does not happen and, should it happen again, and it has in other states, that they will be apprehended.
"They will be pursued until they are apprehended.”
The retired captain had two major fears throughout the search: that an innocent civilian or member of law enforcement would be killed by the two inmates, or that the pair could have died in the Adirondacks.
“We may never have found them and there would have been a continuation of resources dedicated forever," LaFountain said. "We’d never close this case.
“Fortunately, that did not happen in large part (thanks) to (U.S. Border Patrol) Agent Chris Voss and Sgt. Jay Cook."
