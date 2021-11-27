'Everything that needs to be built': Upstate Materials talks to students

McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTODoug Henry, regional manager of Upstone Materials, speaks to local students at the 2021 North Country Manufacturing Day, sharing Upstone’s story, safety protocols and quality control processes. “We feel like it’s our obligation to the people of our communities to be involved in things like this and, in particular, when you’re talking about young adults or kids, where you can get involved and maybe make a difference. Maybe you can get someone interested in something and they turn it into a career and they stay local and raise a family.”