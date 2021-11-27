'Everything that needs to be built': Upstate Materials talks to students

PLATTSBURGH — Upstone Materials is literally the foundation of the North Country.
"We supply stone, hot mix asphalt and ready-mix concrete to contractors all throughout the region that build the roads, the homes, the schools, the hospitals," Regional Manager Doug Henry said. "Everything that needs to be built, we supply the materials to facilitate that."
MAKING MATERIALS
To get there, Upstone runs natural materials through processes.
Henry said the industry has a stigma of being "crude" and "dirty."
"It doesn't get enough credit," he said.
MANUFACTURING DAY
Opening the community's, specifically the next generation's, eyes to Upstone and its processes was one reason Henry attended the recent North Country Manufacturing Day held at Clinton Community College's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.
It attracted nearly 300 area high school juniors and seniors interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.
Henry shared Upstone with them, talking about the company, it's safety protocols and it's levels of quality control.
It was the latter topic that really tied into the science of it all.
"I was trying to expose them to the level of detail that goes into making construction products," Henry said. "There is an awful lot of technology and an awful lot of science and engineering that goes into making concrete or hot-mix asphalt or even stone."
VARIED WORKFORCE
Upstone employs about 100 individuals regionwide during the height of the summer and has a mix of skilled and unskilled positions.
That includes its "boots on the ground" workforce and its quality control workforce, which is tasked with ensuring the company's materials meet specification.
"There are opportunities available for people directly out of high school, people who learn a trade or become CDL drivers, or we (Upstone) go to schools like Clarkson University to recruit engineers and other people to fill some of our technical positions," Henry said.
"That's the beauty of it and that's probably what I like the most about working here: You get to work with a whole cross section of people."
'MAKE A DIFFERENCE'
Upstone is passionate about community involvement, Henry said.
"There's also an obligation of local businesses and companies to be a part of the community, to reach out and let people know what they do, who they employ and what they're all about," he said. "We feel like it's our obligation to the people of our communities to be involved in things like this and, in particular, when you're talking about young adults or kids, where you can get involved and maybe make a difference.
"Maybe you can get someone interested in something and they turn it into a career and they stay local and raise a family."
