ELIZABETHTOWN – In Essex County, the Town of Elizabethtown has come in under the state’s 2 percent tax cap for 2021.
The Town of North Hudson exceeded the cap.
Here are thumbnail sketches of each of their budgets:
Elizabethtown
Total Budget: $1.9 million.
Total Levy: $1,103,647, including fire protection, (2020 was $1,069,874, increase of $33,773 or 3.1 percent).
Under the state cap?: Yes (adjusted cap).
Tax rate: $6.22 per $1,000 of assessment, $0.55 cents increase.
North Hudson
Total budget: $1.5 million.
Tax levy: $806,000 (9.3 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: No.
Tax rate: $6.63 per $1,000 of assessment.
Total taxable value in North Hudson is not on the rise like in other parts of the county. Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia said that taxable value went down almost $2 million in 2019 and $2 million again this year. The town is expecting this again for 2021, 2022 and 2023. This is due to New York state’s transition assessment decrease of 2 percent per year.
When figuring the amount to be raised by taxes and the total taxable value going down, the tax rate would be significantly higher even if no changes in appropriations or revenues occur, said Supervisor DeZalia.
Taking that into consideration and the losses in sales tax revenue and the 20 percent withholding in state funding, the levy had to go up. State-owned land and land belonging to the State 480 Forest Tax Law property tax reduction program make up nearly 90 percent of the land in North Hudson.
