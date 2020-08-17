E'town mulls project

ELIZABETHTOWN — A plan to possibly develop a town recreational hub has sparked widespread discussion among residents.
The proposal was of great interest as an estimated crowd of 75, perhaps the largest in many years for a town sponsored meeting, spread out through the Cobble Hill Golf Course pavilion and on the lawn.
Elizabethtown Town Councilman Jeff Allott, who wrote the grant for the project, was the main presenter.
“I am here to promote healthy living,” said Allott, who briefly covered other aspects of which the town has been involved such as the Blueberry Trail System.
The grantor is the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) through a program called The State Economic & Infrastructure Development Program.
NBRC founded in 1997 and covering much of New England and northern New York, states on its website, “We have rallied people around a vision for the region’s future that is built on thriving communities, healthy forests and innovative and resilient local economies.”
Though not having a formal title, the proposal was described as a “Hub and Spoke” model for connecting the center of town with the trail systems as a way to improve economic and community vitality.
“This is not about tourism, second homes, or making Elizabethtown a Lake Placid. It’s about drawing first-house people to the community. This is not a step to close the golf course. Nothing is cast in stone. It is definitely about year-round multiple usage,” Allott said.
Of the $310,000 allocated, the actual grant is for $250,000 with the town having to provide for an additional $60,000. The town’s portion can be satisfied by, “in kind,” funding which would include providing labor by volunteers which according to Allott can be prorated at $24 per hour.
At present, Allott indicated that $45,000 has already been offered.
Allott called the 124 year-old golf course, “The brightest jewel in our town; a fantastic asset.” He pointed out the town subsidized course has been operating in the red for years.
“How do we find a common ground, and try to save it?” he said.
He believes creating the hub would be of some help.
Elizabethtown Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew pointed out, “Only about 1 percent of the population uses the golf course. As a community we want to make this a partnership.”
The 40 by 80-foot pavilion is intended to provide several functions; among them a space for bikers and skiers to do minor repairs, a farmers and/or crafters market place, an informational facility, a restroom, and perhaps a small covered ice skating rink.
Allott pointed out that while there is a rink at Noble Terrace, it is difficult to maintain due to weather conditions.
“It’s something we can be proud of for the whole community,” he said.
“I can vision a drive-through town and seeing people using the rink on a winter night.”
Much discussion revolved around where the pavilion would be located. Two possibilities would be near the intersection of Routes 9 and 9N, or closer to Deep Hollow Pond. Both would be at the ends of the current 9th hole.
In addition to the possible pavilion on the site, the grant money will be utilized to provide for kiosks, maps and better signage for the Blueberry Trail system, and parking.
A connector trail, which would access local trails is 95 percent completed. Boquet Valley Central School has been utilizing the trail system for mountain biking and having the hub could facilitate this.
Nearby Deep Hollow Pond could also become part of the hub. A boardwalk surrounding the pond and handicap access had been discussed in the past
The 9th hole has been a concern for many years as it parallels Route 9. Golf balls have been known to bounce down the highway, while others cross the street, thus creating dents in new vehicles at Adirondack Chevrolet generating thousands of dollars in damage claims.
The length of the 9th was shortened to a par three to help alleviate the problem, and construction was initiated on a new hole. However, the so-called, “Ghost Hole,” was never completed.
A question arose on conflict of interest as Allott, along with approximately 45 others, are vested in what is considered a bike ranch. “I am vested in this community,” he replied.
Bruce Pushee, a member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board felt he was uninformed. It was pointed out that it had been mentioned at a previous town meeting, and the Planning Board, in reality, would not be able to act until plans were officially submitted.
Town Councilwoman Cathy Reusser, felt the benefits are, “intangible for physical and mental health. We want your input. As a board we will decide how to move forward. I will not shove it down your throat.”
Councilman Ben Morris felt, “We may have more golfers as we will put this in the public eye.”
Other concerns revolved around the future maintenance of the facility which could include staffing and equipment.
In an email after the meeting, Allott clarified reports that the town was hoping to be a recreational hub for the entire Adirondack region.
"While that might still be a side effect of the project, it’s not the primary intention," he wrote.
"I believe that is one of the reasons the energy levels were so high last Tuesday (golfer tensions aside). I still remain optimistic that we will find a solution that makes everyone happy!”
The next regularly scheduled Elizabethtown Board meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m,. at the Cobble Hill Golf Course pavilion.
