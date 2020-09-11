ELIZABETHTOWN — Police say an Elizabethtown man shoved one woman and stabbed another.
At around 4:18 p.m. Thursday, State Police responded to a Town of Elizabethtown home on State Route 9 for a reported assault, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Richard L. Lind, 57, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the two women.
"He shoved one female victim and then stabbed another female victim in her shoulder," Fleishman said.
"This all occurred in the presence of a two-year-old child."
The woman who was stabbed was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, then the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where she was treated and released, Fleishman added.
State Police charged Lind with second-degree assault, a felony, misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and sent to Essex County Jail on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond.
Lind is set to appear in Elizabethtown Town Court at a later date.
According to VINELink, he remained in jail custody Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.