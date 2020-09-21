E'town basket lands in Canada

ELIZABETHTOWN – Priscilla Chesnut stopped making baskets quite a few years ago.
“I kind of wore myself out,” the Elizabethtown resident said.
“I loved it so much. I have an album with all the pictures of my baskets and where we went. I taught basket weaving at the State Museum in Albany for quite awhile. That was a lot of fun.”
Priscilla sold hundreds of baskets.
“People who have bought them from my village have cherished them,” she said.
“I was in Minnesota. There was a day when they had like a fair in town. I saw somebody weaving a basket. I went right to a store and bought a kit. I never took a lesson. I bought books and read about how to make baskets. It was just a natural thing.”
Her collection ranges from little tiny ones right up to great big pack baskets.
“I taught pack-basket weaving at the State Museum several different times,” she said.
“That was interesting. People down there were very enthusiastic about their baskets. They would drive up from New York City to Albany to learn how to make a basket.”
Basketry marked a wonderful time her life.
“I had some close friends, and we wove together and went to shows,” Priscilla said.
“I treasure my baskets. I made one for every grandchild with a painting on them as they were growing up. I have a lot of grandchildren. I painted a picture of something they had done in their early years. I painted it on their baskets.”
When Priscilla flips through her album, she is thankful what she and her women friends were able to do in those days.
“I had a little granddaughter growing up, and we hung a basket from the rafters of my weaving room,” she said.
“She'd swing and fall asleep.”
EGG BASKET
Sheila Plant came across one of Priscilla's baskets when she was driving from Ontario, Canada, to Vermont, to visit one of her McGill University roommates.
“One of stops took us to the shop where Priscilla's basket was, and I just loved the look of it,” Sheila, a librarian, said.
The egg basket is woven from braided sea grass.
“I had always been interested in fibre arts, since my grandmother taught me how to sew and knit when I was about 5 in Manchester, England,” Sheila said.
“I continued on small projects until high school, when I learned how to make my own clothes.
“What really got me into quilting, weaving, etc, on a serious scale was having three sons in the mid-80's. I wanted to make as many of their clothes as possible, and quilts for their beds.”
Sheila belongs to various local, and national Guilds.
“And am quite sad our meetings have stopped while COVID takes it's course,” she said.
“I have tried many similar crafts such a basket-making, and have many I made from Willow, Virginia creeper, and Split Rock Maple. I have collected many from around the world as we traveled.”
'BASKETS BY PRISCILLA'
Recently, Sheila moved within Canada.
“In putting things out around the house, I came across a reed basket I had bought, I think, near Lake Placid, about 30 years ago,” she said.
The egg basket is still tagged: “Baskets by Priscilla … handwoven by Priscilla Morris Chesnut."
“Priscilla sounds like a lovely lady, and I just wanted to reach out to her to let her know that I still have, and treasure, that lovely basket I bought so long ago,” Sheila said.
“It has been around the world to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and several homes within Canada. I am a fibre artist myself and have sold some pieces over the years.
“I usually know where a piece has gone to live, and I thought Priscilla might like to know that one of her lovely baskets is happy and hale in Canada.”
