ESSEX – The Essex-Charlotte, Vt. ferry was still closed Tuesday after sheets of drifting ice blocked the channel between the two ferry docks.
Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which owns the ferry, announced on Monday that the crossing was down until further notice and would reopen when the ice floes cleared, promising to notify motorists by email and text as soon as that happened.
“Due to the heavy ice conditions this year, the Charlotte, Vt.–Essex crossing will be closed until the crossing area is free of ice,” the company said in a statement. “We will be monitoring the lake ice conditions and will put out another notification when the ... crossing is open again.”
The Grand Isle, Vt.–Plattsburgh (Cumberland Head) crossing is still open and running, the company said.
Many Essex residents use the ferry to get to medical appointments at University of Vermont Medical Center or for grocery shopping in Burlington.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this challenging winter,” the statement said.
