Essex Countys seeks bus route input

ELIZABETHTOWN —Where people want to go is the subject of a new survey by the Essex County Public Transportation Department.
County Transportation Coordinator Doreen Abrahamsen said providing public transportation in a rural county like Essex is a challenging task.
“How do you create bus routes that cater to everyone?” she said. “(We) want to find out if we can do just that.”
REASONS FOR TRAVEL
The survey, available from the county website at tinyurl.com/ymatsuwt, asks residents what they need from public transportation in Essex County.
“Do they need to commute to work? Go to the grocery store? Medical appointments?” Abrahamsen said in a release. “Do they need transportation to and from social services agencies? Could better transportation help with employee recruitment and retention?
“By gathering information through the survey, Essex County Public Transportation will be able to assess where the greatest needs exist and then create routes accordingly.”
The survey can be submitted through an online form, or a copy can be printed out from the website to be mailed, faxed or handed to a county bus driver. Drivers also have printed copies of the survey available on all buses, Abrahamsen said.
She said there are several bus routes through the county now, and more could be added based on the survey results.
Bus schedules are available on the website, and the fare is $2 per person one way or 75 cents within the same town.
Current routes are
• Cascade Express: (Lewis-Elizabethtown-Keene-Saranac Lake-Lake Placid),
• Mountain Valley Shuttle: (Lewis-Elizabethtown-Keene-Ausable Forks-Wilmington-Lake Placid),
• Champlain North: (Lewis-Elizabethtown-Westport-Wadhams-Whallonsburg-Essex-Willsboro-Keeseville)
• Champlain South: (Lewis-Elizabethtown-Westport-Mineville-Moriah-Port Henry-Crown Point-Ticonderoga)
Buses are kept at the Essex County Department of Public Works garage in Lewis, so all routes start from there.
Shuttle service is also provided within Lake Placid village using the Lake Placid trolly XPRSS, as well as hiker shuttles around Keene in the summer and ski shuttles to Whiteface Mountain in the winter.
NO DEADLINE
Abrahamsen said anyone with questions can call her office at (800) 914-9266.
"With the current price of gas, more and more people may be interested in utilizing our bus services, if it were convenient," Abrahamsen said.
"Our survey is so we can determine where the greatest needs exist."
She said the survey will be ongoing, with no deadline to submit.
“We consider the survey an open-ended one, so that we may continually collect the needs and thoughts of our ridership and potential ridership,” she said.
