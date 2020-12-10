ELIZABETHTOWN – In Essex County, the towns of Ticonderoga, North Elba, Essex, Lewis, Minerva, Moriah, Willsboro, Wilmington and Westport, as well as the county itself, have all come in under the state’s 2 percent tax cap for 2021.
Here are thumbnail sketches of each of their budgets:
Essex County
Total budget: $110,678,267.
Tax levy: $24,000,000 (2.13 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $3.31 per $1,000 of assessment (1 cent decrease).
The county’s assessed valuation increased by 2.31 percent. The county initially believed it would lose substantial sales tax revenue due to the pandemic, but it didn’t, and the collection of the county’s 4 percent sales tax on Internet purchases, even though the state took a share, helped with a slight increase to $32 million.
Essex
Total budget: $1,616,409.
Tax levy: $737,319 (1.08 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: Not listed.
The town has several major projects for next year, a new water treatment plant, repainting the town hall.
A pay increase of 2 percent for town employees is in the 2021 town budget. The cost of healthcare insurance for town workers is dropping by 1.97 percent.
Lewis
Total budget: $929,548.
Tax levy: $384,798.
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $3.40 per $1,000 of assessment (same as 2020).
Town employees will get a 1 percent pay hike. Reassessment in the Town of Lewis added $2,799,517 to the tax rolls.
Minerva
Total budget: $2,756,812.
Tax levy: $1,956,362.
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $5.29 per $1,000 of assessment (general and highway funds), $.13 decrease.
Minerva has no major purchases or new positions for 2021.
Moriah
Total budget: $3.6 million (general and highway funds).
Tax levy: $1,895,438 (general and highway funds).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $8.23 per $1,000 of assessment (general and highway funds), $.14 decrease.
Town salaries will increase by 3 percent for 2021.
Moriah got $34,000 less in campground revenue because the sites were late to open this year due to COVID restrictions. Campground seasonal rates will be raised by 2 percent for the 2021 season.
For 2021, there is a small, 0.26 percent, increase in the general fund appropriations, which is offset by a 5.5 percent decrease in the highway fund.
North Elba
Total budget: $9,666,540.
Tax levy: $4,651,247 (1.9 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $.63 (general fund) per $1,000 of assessment (4 cent increase), plus townwide park district, $.69, and other special districts.
Pay increases for town employees will average 2.25 percent.
Health insurance premiums for town employees increased less than 3 percent, but plan deductibles increased by about 8 percent.
North Elba has budgeted for capital improvements in its Ray Brook Water District.
Ticonderoga
Total budget: $9,867,669.
Tax levy: $4,367,115 (2.2 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $7.48 per $1,000 of assessment (general and highway funds), $.02 decrease.
A controversial townwide property evaluation added $14 million to the local tax base, which went to $574 million.
There is one new full-time position, a senior groundskeeper.
The town is buying a new street sweeper and spending $120,000 for sidewalk replacement, some of that offset with grant money. The also town saved $15,000 on a new National Grid contract for street lighting.
Westport
Total budget: $1,625,072.
Tax levy: $1,011,065 (1.98 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $4.11 per $1,000 of assessment (10 cent increase).
The town is facing a health insurance premium increase of about 6 percent. Westport will also buy two Highway Department pick-up trucks, but no other major items are in the budget. Pay raises for town employees are at 3 percent.
Wilmington
Total budget: $2.2 million; $1,551,486, general and highway funds.
Tax levy: $1,103,626 (4.6 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $4.59 per $1,000 of assessment (general and highway funds).
The tax increase would have been less if the state repaid the town for rehabilitating the Ausable River Dam. The town advanced the state’s $550,000 share of the $1.4 million project, but so far has received only $48,000 back.
Willsboro
Total budget: $2,939,458.
Tax levy: $1,307,070 (2 percent increase)
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $3.49 per $1,000 of assessment (highway and general funds).
The pay increase in the contract with town employees is 2.5 percent. Health insurance cost will stay about the same as 2020.
