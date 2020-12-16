Essex County towns break tax cap

ELIZABETHTOWN – In Essex County, the towns of Schroon, Keene, Newcomb, St. Armand and Chesterfield have all come in under the state’s 2 percent tax cap for 2021.
Only the towns of Crown Point and North Hudson went over the 2 percent tax levy limit.
Here are thumbnail sketches of each of their budgets:
Chesterfield
Total budget: $1,811,929.
Tax levy: $1,770,814 (2.1 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $7.25 per $1,000 of assessment, $0.13 increase.
No personnel changes or major purchases planned for 2021.
Crown Point
Total budget: $2,202,056.
Tax levy: $1,168,586 (8 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: No.
Tax rate: $8.08 per $1,000 of assessment (outside water district), a $0.63 increase.
No personnel changes or major purchases planned for 2021.
Keene
Total budget: $2,295,202.
Tax levy: $1,885,425, 0.98 percent increase.
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: Not yet figured.
Health insurance for town workers will increase 2.8 percent for 2021, with co-pays also raised.
Town employees will get 3 percent raises in the budget.
Newcomb
Total budget: $4,814,698 (general, highway, fire protection).
Tax levy: $4,310,150 (1.6 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $3.90, Homestead (Resident); $15.41, Non-Homestead, per $1,000 of assessment.
North Hudson
Total budget: $1.5 million.
Tax levy: $806,000 (9.3 percent increase).
Under state tax cap: No.
Tax rate: Not figured.
North Hudson officials say the sharp tax levy increase is due to a loss of fine revenue from speeders stopped by State Police on nearby Interstate-87. With the Canadian border closed and people driving less because of the pandemic, speeding citations filed in North Hudson Town Court have fallen off.
St. Armand
Total budget: $1,690,978.
Tax levy: $743,882 (general and highway funds), 1.6 percent decrease.
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $4.23 per $1,000 of assessment (general and highway funds), $0.08 decrease.
No major purchases or personnel changes are planned for 2021.
Schroon
Total budget: $5,178,842.
Tax levy: $3,350,524, 2.6 percent increase.
Under state tax cap: Yes.
Tax rate: $4.92 per $1,000 of assessment (general, highway, fire, ambulance funds), $0.08 decrease.
No major purchases or personnel changes are planned for 2021.
