MORIAH — A second gray fox has tested positive for rabies in Essex County.
According to the Essex County Health Department, three people are receiving rabies post-exposure treatments after an altercation with the fox late last week in Moriah.
Law enforcement officers responded and were able to engage with and safely dispatch the animal, according to a press release.
A viable specimen submitted for testing subsequently returned positive for rabies.
"With this being the second confirmed case of rabies in Essex County so far this year, the Essex County Health Department strongly stresses our messages of prevention," ECHD Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in a statement.
"Avoid wild animals; do not approach them, especially if they are acting strangely or appear to be unafraid of people or pets. If you encounter a wild animal, back away, go indoors and wait for the animal to leave the area on its own."
Buehler acknowledged that this latest case as well as the previous one in Ticonderoga are concerning and that people may want to know specifics about each rabies-related encounter.
“In addition to our obligation to protect the privacy of those involved, not releasing location specifics prevents people from taking things into their own hands, potentially putting themselves or others at risk of exposure by trying to capture or kill wild animals,” she explained. “Our messages of prevention remain the same.”
ECHD additionally advises people to make sure their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
Both ECHD and Clinton County Health Department have scheduled rabies clinics for later this year.
UPCOMING CLINICS
CLINTON COUNTY
*Pre-registration is required. Links will be posted two weeks prior to each clinic at clintonhealth.org/rabiesclinics/.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Dannemora Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Peru Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Chazy Vol. Fire Department.
ESSEX COUNTY
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2be3jcbr.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Schroon Lake Fire Department. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2rej5p4h.
