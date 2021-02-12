ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department reported another COVID-19-related death Friday, bringing the county's total virus death toll to 25.
"This individual had been a resident of Champlain Valley Senior Community prior to passing away," the department says in a news release.
The latest death is the sixth at the assisted living and memory care center in Willsboro.
ESSEX NUMBERS
The county's active case total increased by 14 Friday, bringing the figure to 65, which was down two from the day before.
The department also reported more than 7,900 vaccines had been administered countywide.
Nearly 16 percent of Essex County residents had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5.45 percent had received both.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County reported its 12th COVID-related death on Thursday, saying the resident was hospitalized outside of Franklin County at the time.
The county was up 19 new positives Friday, bringing its active case total to 300.
Of the county's 28 new positives on Thursday, 18 were said to be inmates.
There was reportedly 50 cases at Bare Hill Correctional, 143 at Franklin Correctional and 4 cases at Upstate Correctional.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department reported 43 additional lab-confirmed COVID positive cases Friday.
The county reported 275 individuals were in isolation and 687 were in quarantine.
Its total death count remained at 22.
