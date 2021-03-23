ELIZABETHTOWN — March 19, 2020, could be considered analogous to the Day of Infamy as it is deemed the date of the first recorded incidence of COVID-19 in Essex County.
Thus approximately one year later, a gathering to remember those lost, an appreciation of agencies and individuals involved during this time of crisis, and looking to a brighter future, was held at the Essex County Government Center.
A gathering of about 50, all wearing masks, socially distanced on the lawn of the Essex County Government Center while the half-mast flag fluttered in the spring breeze.
Linda Beers, director of the Essex County Health Department, reflected on events at the onset of the battle. She reminded the assemblage of the importance of family, friends and hugs.
“We are here today to thank front-line workers for their resiliency," she said. "I am impressed by everyone in our community.”
As others would do later, Beers recognized all those in the various agencies in the governmental and health fields, as well as those who disseminated information that were “intricately involved” in the effort to combat the viral invasion.
Dr. David Clauss, ECH Medical Director, opened his remarks by saying that “back then we were not quite there with masks and were told to keep our hands away from our faces. Little did we know our daily routines would become so different. At ECH, we witnessed some real tragedies, and staff that went the extra miles while taking patients from other hospitals. We have seen a level of trust and cooperation above what we had seen before.”
Sylvia Getman, President and CEO of Adirondack Health, discussed the “amazing challenges” and how the health network has “come together as never before. The past year has seemed like two weeks and at times ten years. Every day, we have had to make decisions in an environment we have never encountered before.”
Dr. William Borgos, Hudson Headwaters Health Network Chief Medical Officer said that "we have been really impressed with the cooperation and creativity, and have had to make decisions with imperfect information. Data was changing weekly and even daily. Everyone was dedicated and forgiving.”
Referring to the 27 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, Borgos noted that “we are here today to remember the things we have not done well. We need to twist arms and encourage everyone to please get vaccinated. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Willsboro Superintendent of Schools Justin Gardner represented the educators.
“Typically, schools do not get involved in issues, but this has been a definite necessity," Gardner said.
"This has taken a toll on all of us both emotionally and physically. Our goal has been the well-being and safety of our students, staff and families. We have had challenges to re-write learning practices, which has not been an easy task. There has been hard work inside and outside our school and all have worked tirelessly and creatively.”
Gardner thanked all the agencies for keeping educators informed on a regular basis concerning their guidance, support, and testing protocols so that the schools could safely re-open and acknowledged the stresses placed upon parents and families.
Shaun Gillilland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, recognized the partnership extended from Albany and Washington in assisting those in Essex County.
"This has been a tiring and sad year," he said. "We have lost 27 souls in Essex County. The experience has been a historic event that will change our society.”
Looking at the brighter side, Gillilland continued, "we have developed a vaccine in one year. This is a miracle that should be celebrated. There is great hope for us and our future and the human race.”
Gillilland then read a resolution from the Essex County Board of Supervisors that re-iterated the valiant efforts of all involved.
Gillilland concluded with, “Do your part for the human race. Get vaccinated.”
NY State Senator Dan Stec and US Congressperson Elise Stefanik sent representatives to thank all those involved and offer assistance.
During a moment of silence and as 27 roses, each representing a life lost to the COVID-19 coronavirus, was placed in a vase, Thomas Garcia played “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes.
VACCINE CLINIC
Essex County Health has set up a vaccination clinic to be held at the Mountain View Campus of Boquet Valley Central School in Elizabethtown on Wednesday March 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the time 100 appointments were still available. Call 518-873-3500 for more information.
