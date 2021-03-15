ELIZABETHTOWN – To save residents hours of driving time, Essex County is considering the addition of a second early voting site for the next election.
The county’s only early vote site for 2020 elections was at the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis, off exit 32 of the Adirondack Northway, in the central part of the county.
But state law now requires a county's early voting site in the town with the highest population, which is North Elba, and that’s where it’s scheduled to be for the 2021 elections.
The Essex County Democratic Committee recently voted unanimously to request a second early voting site.
“Voters in the southern part of Essex County, in towns such as Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Moriah, Minerva and Newcomb, would have to drive two to three hours round-trip to North Elba in order to vote early,” County Democratic Chair Margaret Bartley said in a news release.
“Some voters have concerns about mailing their ballots, due to recent delays in the U.S. mail service. Voting in person reassures them that their ballots will be received on time and counted on election day.”
The southern part of the county, around Ticonderoga, would be ideal for an early voting site, she said.
“We requested that the Board of Elections locate and staff an early voting site so all voters who want to, can take part in early voting,” Bartley said. “We also requested that the Board of Supervisors provide funding necessary to support an early voting site in the southern part of the county.”
The Essex County Board of Supervisors is working with the County Board of Elections on the issue.
“I think a second site is important and whether the two commissioners end up agreeing, I hope eventually we will, but I want to make sure that you all know that that’s important to me and hopefully down the road we can get something going to make it happen,” Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey said at a recent County Public Safety Committee meeting.
“When you look at voter registration for the towns, Ticonderoga, which is the second largest population town in the county, is one of those towns where it’s almost three hours back and forth in good weather to go to Lake Placid to vote.”
County Manager Daniel Palmer told supervisors he can find funds for a second site.
“There’s really two issues here: one’s financial and, frankly, if you guys want to have a second site we’ll find the money out of the contingent account to pay for it.”
Montgomery-Corey and Republic Election Commissioner Allison McGahay would have to concur on a second site, he said.
“If they do that then the board can entertain the resolution to go ahead and fund the second site, because that’s your role (for the Board of Supervisors).”
In 2020, the early voting site in Lewis cost $3,024 for the primary and $4,611 for the general election, Montgomery-Corey said.
She said May 1 is the state deadline to designate early voting sites. It would operate for nine days before an election.
Montgomery-Corey said the Board of Elections will get back to the board with its decision.
