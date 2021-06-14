TICONDEROGA — A deceased gray fox reported to have had multiple interactions with people and pets Friday is now the first confirmed case of rabies in Essex County this year.
"This fox acted very aggressively and resulted in one dog and four human bite exposures across three locations of a small area of Ticonderoga," Essex County Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in a statement.
"Based on the description of the fox's behavior as provided by those bitten, as well as law enforcement officials on scene, we were very concerned this animal would indeed test positive for rabies."
The fox, who ECHD has said died of trauma that occurred during its capture, had been submitted for testing over the weekend.
"All people properly sought medical attention and started post-exposure treatment immediately," Buehler added.
ECHD Public Information Officer Andrea Whitmarsh emphasized the importance of rabies prevention measures.
“Leave all wildlife alone; wash animal bites immediately with soap and water and contact a health care professional following any interaction with a wild or stray animal that results in injury; maintain control of your pets and feed them indoors; and ensure all animals, pets and livestock are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations," she advised.
ECHD and its tri-county counterparts, Clinton County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health, will hold free rabies vaccine clinics for pets in the coming weeks and months.
Buehler noted that, so far this year, ECHD has vaccinated about 400 pets.
UPCOMING CLINICS
FRANKLIN COUNTY
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Saranac Lake Fire Station. To register, call 518-729-7292 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the evenings.
CLINTON COUNTY
*Pre-registration is required. Links will be posted two weeks prior to each clinic at clintonhealth.org/rabiesclinics/.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Dannemora Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Peru Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Chazy Vol. Fire Department.
ESSEX COUNTY
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2be3jcbr.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Schroon Lake Fire Department. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/2rej5p4h.
