ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Health Department recently reported a day of no new positive COVID-19 cases.
The department, which does not provide case updates over the weekend, reported four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the start of this week, saying one surfaced Saturday, March 6, three Sunday, March 7 and none Monday, March 8.
Four additional positives were reported Tuesday and 28 Essex County residents were said to be in isolation.
"We have definitely seen an overall downward trend in our daily new positive cases and daily active case totals," Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh told the Press-Republican, adding that this corresponded with the county's COVID vaccination numbers.
As of Tuesday, the department reported nearly 14,500 vaccines had been administered countywide, more than 1,700 of which were performed by the Essex County Health Department itself.
"We're hopeful that this trend continues and that, as more people become eligible to receive the vaccine, we are able to maintain the low percent positivity rate we're seeing right now," Whitmarsh added.
CLINTON COUNTY
Clinton County Health Department reported 24 additional lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. Fifty-eight had surfaced there over the weekend.
There were 174 active cases countywide and 514 residents in quarantine.
According to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), as of Sunday, Clinton County had a seven-day average percent positive of 2.6 percent.
Also as of Sunday, NYSDOH logged 45 individuals in the North Country Region hospitalized due to COVID-19, with three in intensive care units.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
There have been 16 new COVID positives in Franklin County since Friday. Ten were reported Monday and six on Tuesday.
Of the 16, five were inmates.
As of Tuesday, 439 residents were in quarantine and the county reported 187 active cases.
Twenty-six of those active cases were inmates and 161 were out in the community.
