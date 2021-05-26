ELIZABETHTOWN — By law, all pet dogs, cats and ferrets over three months of age in New York state must be vaccinated against rabies.
A series of free rabies vaccine clinics will be held in Essex County this summer.
Due to COVID-19, the clinics have modified their procedures. This includes on-line registration as well as drive-in clinics where the veterinarian comes to the vehicle.
If needed to control the animal, one masked person may assist.
COVID VACCINES TOO
At a recent clinic in Keeseville, the Essex County Public Health Department also made Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 inoculations available on a walk-on basis.
While waiting for veterinarian David Goldwasser to make the rounds, several pet owners took advantage of the extra service.
As in the past, although the clinics are free, suggested donations, usually $5 per animal, are appreciated.
WHAT TO BRING
To expedite matters, officials also say that it is important that pet owners bring information such as an inoculation record to the clinics even if pre-registered. This helps determine if the animal just needs a booster shot or a first vaccination.
The booster protects for a three-year period, while the first vaccination has to be followed up within a year. Ferrets must receive yearly vaccinations.
In addition, many towns require dogs to be registered, and town clerks may be present at the sites to take applications.
RABIES FACTS
Some rabies facts according to the state Department of Health:
• All mammals, including livestock are susceptible to rabies. The most common non-domesticated animals affected are raccoons, foxes, skunks, coyotes, bats, porcupines, and groundhogs
• If you see a wild animal acting strangely or it comes up to you, contact an animal control officer, the Department of Environmental Conservation or the police. Do not come in contact with it. If you are forced to shoot it, avoid hitting it in the head as brain tissue is used for testing
• Rabies is carried in the animal's saliva, mucus membranes or nerve tissues. If your pet comes in contact with a wild animal, wear rubber gloves and wash the animal with soap and water
• If your pet bites a person and you wish to avoid it having to be euthanized, it must be confined, generally in the owner’s home and observed for 10 days. If a pet is not up-to-date on its rabies shots, the 10-day confinement/observation period must take place, at the owner's expense, at an appropriate facility such as an animal shelter, veterinarian's office, or kennel
• During the 10-day confinement period, the county or a designated party must verify that your pet is under confinement and observation. In addition, if a dog, cat or domesticated ferret is not up-to-date on its vaccinations or is not properly confined after biting someone, pet owners can be subject to a fine not to exceed $200 for each offense
2021 CLINICS
Essex County: All clinics 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free for all pet dogs, cats and ferrets, with a $5 donation per pet appreciated.
June 8, Ticonderoga Highway Department
Aug. 10, Lake Placid Horse Grounds
Oct. 12, Schroon Lake Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.