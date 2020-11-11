ELIZABETHTOWN — Two military veterans at Essex Center are getting special recognition for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Essex Center honors veterans throughout the year with special events, Centers Health Care Director of Corporate Communications Jeffrey Jacomowitz said.
LAWRENCE, PARRISH
For Veterans Day, the nursing facility is honoring Albert Lawrence and John Parrish.
“Here are two of our beloved residents who have served in the United States military,” Jacomowitz said by email.
Lawrence is a 79 year old veteran from Wilmington, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and saw active duty from 1959 to 1964.
He was trained as a sniper and served in Vietnam.
“Following his years in the service, he became a truck driver for the next 36 years and also spent two years living in Puerto Rico,” Jacomowitz said.
Before coming to Essex Center, Lawrence was living in Schenectady. He and his wife have eight children and six grandchildren.
Lawrence is on his second stay at Essex Center. He was first admitted on Oct. 8, 2019, discharged home on March 20, 2020 then came back for long-term care on Aug. 6, 2020.
Parrish is a 74 year old veteran from the Rochester area. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Blue Water mission during the early years of the Vietnam War.
“He was looked at as being someone who specialized in damage control and he worked at keeping ships from sinking,” Jacomowitz said.
The Blue Water Navy veterans were stationed on ships in deep waters off the coast of Vietnam.
Following his years in the U.S. Navy, Parrish got into the lawn and garden business. Parrish is married with three children.
“He has a few popular sayings such as ‘you’re never out of the military’ and ‘bigger toys for bigger boys,’” Jacomowitz said.
Parrish lived in North Plattsburgh before coming to Essex Center on Jan. 27.
All Essex Center veterans will receive an American flag, a specialized veteran’s challenge coin and a certificate of appreciation on Nov. 11.
Essex Center is a 100-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility on Park Street in Elizabethtown.
