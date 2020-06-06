DANNEMORA — Darryl Menard, a now-retired Clinton Correctional Facility lieutenant, says watching the escape's aftermath was like "watching a bad horror movie."
"We've got helicopters flying around and hundreds on hundreds of people looking for these inmates." he said. "It made me sick to my stomach."
NOTHING LIKE IT
When Richard Matt and David Sweat made their June 2015 escape from the New York State maximum security prison, Menard was the head of the Correctional Emergency Response Team, or CERT.
"I was probably the first person called that morning," he said. "When they told me two inmates were missing, I thought they were just joking around."
Menard worked in the upstate prison for 36 years and was a CERT member for 30 years, working 11 of them as its team leader.
In his time on the team, Menard said he experienced a number of emergencies, but thought nothing was quite like the escape.
From its start to its finish, the former lieutenant said he worked a total of 427 hours of overtime on top of his regular shifts.
"The escape, to me, was the most taxing on staff," he said. "Every day they’re walking through the woods, through the mud, through the water, through whatever other conditions."
ON THE BIG SCREEN
The story of how two notorious killers successfully befriended prison staff, cut their way out of a maximum security prison and eluded hundreds to thousands of law enforcement officers for three weeks has since been made into a film, miniseries and documentary.
The Lifetime film New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell was the first to be released in 2017 and was met with some community push back after, locals had thought, it strayed pretty far from the facts.
The second, which received the most national attention through the nominations for, and some wins of, high profile awards, was the seven-part miniseries Escape at Dannemora.
Released in 2018 and available on Showtime, the series was directed by Ben Stiller, who had spent time in the North Country to learn about the events and film the series.
The documentary We Stand Corrected: Dannemora, was the latest to be released and was directed by Richie Elson, the son of a longtime Clinton Correctional Facility officer.
The film meant to recount the story from the eyes of the prison guards.
'I LIVED IT'
When Menard heard that the story of "his" facility and "his" colleagues would be hitting the big screen, he was skeptical.
"I didn’t think that the truth would come out," he said. "I didn’t want them to make the correction officers look horrible."
And Menard, like some others who experienced the events first person, didn't watch them to find out.
"I won’t watch them, because I lived it," he said. "It's been five years, but it's still there."
BIZARRO WORLD
Former colleagues Mike McKinnon and Keith Bombard had their own reservations about T.V. and movie adaptions of the escape.
"The fear was that they’re going to 'Hollywood-ize' it," McKinnon said. "From the experience of working in a prison, there has never been a prison movie that has been accurate.
"Some are close, but unless you’ve worked in a prison, it’s hard to tell you."
The former Clinton Correctional Facility officer and senior weapons instructor compared prison life to DC Universe's Bizzarro World, home to Superman's alter ego Bizarro.
"It’s a weird, perverted version of society where things are twisted entirely and the criminals run society," McKinnon said. "It's definitely a weird version to work in."
And a film adaptation of Matt and Sweat's escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility wasn't just another prison story, it hit closer to home.
“We lived it," Bombard, a retired officer said. "We know the truths. We know what actually happened.”
'FAT, LAZY, STUPID'
McKinnon and Bombard both watched the two films and miniseries. So, The Press-Republican wondered, how did they hold up?
Neither had good things to say about the Lifetime movie and both took issue with Stiller's Escape at Dannemora, too.
"It was OK through the first six episodes," McKinnon said of the award-winning series.
It was in the show's final episode that the former prison employee noticed a bearded SERT member sitting in a hospital chair reading the newspaper while Sweat, the captured inmate, spoke with the state's attorney general.
"They made us look fat, lazy and stupid," he said. "Those are the types of things that we were worried about and I was mad at the end of the show."
Bombard thought the series portrayed many inaccuracies and the officers in a "really bad light."
"I don't think that should have been done," he said. "The people that work at Clinton carry a lot of pride in working at Clinton."
WE STAND CORRECTED
McKinnon thought the documentary, We Stand Corrected: Dannemora, was the closest in accuracy and Bombard had a similar thought.
"There was no 'Hollywood' added to it," Bombard said. "(Elson) talked to the right people and he asked the right questions.
"It didn’t shine any bad light on the facility, it showed it like it was."
'MAYBE SOMEDAY'
Menard, who said his daughters often told him to watch the miniseries, thought there might come a day when he could.
"Maybe someday, maybe 20 years from now I could sit down and watch, but I can't right now," he said. "It takes a facility that I was proud to work at, that I was proud to think was the best facility in the state and makes us look like a bunch of jackasses.
"Excuse my language, but that's the way that it feels."
