ROUSES POINT — The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) this week OK'd a financial agreement allowing NYC-based real estate developer ERS Investors, known locally as ERS Rouses Point LLC, to continue its revitalization of the former Pfizer site here.
"(We) need your help in order to finish the work that we started," ERS Partner Dave Kreutz said at the Monday meeting. "We definitely appreciate that."
THE PROJECT
ERS announced it had acquired the 80-acre facility in 2018 and said then it had intentions to remediate and redevelop the site.
About a year later, it was announced that ERS would keep some structures standing to rehab them for leasing. The property became known as the Northern Gateway Industrial Park.
According to the recent PILOT application, there was nearly 234,000 square feet of space across three buildings.
The requested, and later approved tax abatement schedule, would help the firm carryout the renovation and reconstruction of the remaining structures, including the installation of related fixtures, machinery and equipment.
"We're making really good progress up in Rouses Point," Kreutz told the CCIDA Monday. "Since the remediation and the demolition work finished. . . it's tough to imagine, but we have actually cleaned every square inch of that entire property internally."
The ERS partner went on to say floor and ceiling installations, as well as electrical work, was underway.
POSSIBLE TENANTS
The updates meant to ready the site for various tenants across a range of uses, including manufacturing, warehousing, industrial and office space.
While admitting the location made it difficult, Kreutz said the developer was actively seeking tenants "every single day" and hinted that an "exciting announcement" may be coming later this month.
"Some of our candidates are industrial warehousing, medical supplies, computer manufacturing, solar manufacturing, robotics, plasma cutting, data centers and refrigerated storage," he said, adding that a few of the names were nationally recognized.
"We are, I'd say, in advanced discussions on bringing these folks to what we (anticipate) will be a premier industrial technology park in Rouses Point."
'NOT BITCOIN'
Kreutz emphasized that ERS was not in the business of bitcoin mining.
"There are some over-caffeinated folks up in Rouses Point that have gotten that in their heads," he said. "So I want to clear that today.
"We're not — that's a capital not — we are not a bitcoin mining operation."
TAX SCHEDULE
The project qualified for the CCIDA's Tier III payment schedule.
The 15-year agreement offers the developer 100 percent real property tax abatement on years one through five. In the sixth year, they will pay 50 percent of those taxes and that percentage will increase by 5 percent annually.
By the 16th year, the developer would be contributing 100 percent of its real property taxes.
At the Monday meeting, CCIDA Executive Director Renee McFarlin said the real property tax abatement, combined with the developer's requested sales tax abatement, amounted to a total estimated PILOT of $441,000-plus over the 15 years.
The CCIDA Board of Directors voted in unanimous approval.
"I just want to thank all of you guys for your support on this," Kreutz told the board, "because we're really working hard."
