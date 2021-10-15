PLATTSBURGH — The full impact of New York State's COVID vaccine mandate on local hospitals' emergency departments, currently facing crowding and increased patient wait times, remains uncertain, hospital leaders say.
Earlier this week, a Utica judge ruled that the state's health care workers will continue to be able to seek religious exemptions from the requirement while a lawsuit challenging it plays out, the Associated Press reported.
Gov. Kathy Hochul later announced the state will appeal the decision.
CONTINGENCY PLANS
When the mandate went into effect in late September, dozens at the University of Vermont Health Network's New York hospitals continued to work under religious exemptions. Such employees are tested on a weekly basis, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Gail Bjelko, director of the emergency department at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said hers is one of the departments that stands to lose the most from the mandate should the religious exemption ultimately be disallowed.
"We’re trying to prepare contingency plans for that," she said.
"We have some new staff that will be coming off orientation. We’ve asked for and obtained additional (traveling nurses) to compensate for what may happen."
EMPATHY
Dr. Ashley Weisman, Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s director of emergency medicine, believes the main way the mandate has affected her staff is by creating stress.
In explaining her approach to the requirement, she shared how she was pregnant during the pre-vaccine period of the pandemic.
“I was working in Boston finishing up my fellowship and was in my first trimester of pregnancy intubating eight patients a shift with little knowledge of what COVID did long-term or to pregnant women or to patients and it was a very unpleasant place to be," she said.
“I don’t have any opinion either way other than empathy for anyone that worked through that time and wants to do what they want to do with their own body.”
SIGNIFICANT
As with CVPH, the small group at ECH could see a big impact depending on how the lawsuit plays out, Weisman said.
"Even losing one person is actually quite significant in our small doctor and nursing staff," she said. “We actually have an incredibly local staff who are so knowledgeable about our community and so dedicated to our community."
Weisman only wants to support that tight-knit group. Bjelko said her staff members who are unvaccinated are more than willing to be tested on a weekly basis.
"So I was hoping and still am hoping right to the very end that there is some accommodation for bedside employees who are not vaccinated,” she added, noting that she was speaking from an emergency department perspective.
WORKFORCE SHORTAGE
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said the belief remains that vaccination is the best path forward.
But she noted the decision puts a lot of stress on employees and comes in the midst of a regional, statewide and national workforce shortage.
She cited statistics from the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, an advocacy organization that represents central and northeastern New York hospitals, which show the number of registered nurses and respiratory therapists were down by 15.6% and 19.6%, respectively, as of earlier this month. Additionally, the number of LPNs (licensed practical nurses) at long-term care facilities were down by close to 40%.
Bjelko said the CVPH emergency room is down almost 18 full-time equivalent nurses, something Blake emphasized is not just a CVPH issue.
PLANS, PAUSE
UVM Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said the impact of the small percentage of employees who have already left due to the mandate would be small were it not on top of already seriously challenged staffing, which the organization aims to address through short- and medium-term actions.
He pointed to how the organization has leveraged its collective power to secure traveling nurses, and how the pandemic kickstarted communications with local nursing programs.
On Tuesday, the network announced an action plan with the goals of bringing on staff, reducing wait times and improving in-patient and emergency capacity at its hospitals, according to a press release.
And last week, CVPH began a three-week long pause on elective surgeries that require inpatient admission, a decision CVPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Mark said was made to preserve beds, reduce the number of admitted patients in the Emergency Department and alleviate stress on staff members by providing time to stabilize staffing.
