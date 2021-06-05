PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Educational Opportunity Program Summer Institute for first-year students will again be held virtually via Zoom Monday, July 19 through Friday, Aug. 6.
Students must attend a two-day virtual orientation July 15 and 16.
As COVID restrictions begin to be lifted and campus protocols evolve, the program organizers decided to err on the side of caution one more summer.
And as they did last summer, program staff will strive to provide as much of the program as possible remotely.
“We’re hoping to be back in person in 2022,” Amy Daniels, EOP senior counselor, said.
The State University of New York’s Educational Opportunity Program provides access, academic support and financial aid to students who show promise for succeeding in college but who may not have otherwise been offered admission. Available primarily to full-time, matriculated students, the program supports students throughout their college careers within the university.
Every summer, students enrolled through EOP join staff for a mandatory three-week intensive pre-college preparatory program that must be completed before they can matriculate in the fall. They will also be enrolled in English and math classes, which give them a leg up come fall. Students must earn a minimum 2.0 grade point average in these two classes.
“Although a virtual experience, students will have the opportunity to connect with the EOP professional staff as well as our student staff who will serve as teaching assistants for the (math and English) courses,” Daniels said.
“Students will be better prepared academically for the upcoming fall semester and will also learn about campus resources through our various workshops.”
In addition to the math and English classes, institute students will have the opportunity to complete their placement exams in math, English and foreign language. They’ll be assigned to an EOP counselor who will continue to serve as a resource during the academic year. These counselors assist students with a variety of issues and concerns beyond what they may encounter in the classroom.
A typical institute day includes workshops, advisement and tutoring, virtual community building and social programming.
EOP Summer Institute is free to participants and includes all materials, supplies, internet connectivity and laptops.
Participants also receive a small stipend to assist with personal costs during the three weeks of program.
The EOP Summer Institute provides “students with the perfect introduction to college,” Daniels said.
For more information, call 518-564-2263, email eop@plattsburgh.edu or visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/student-support/educational-opportunity-program/accepted-students.html.
