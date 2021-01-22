PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's official End of Snow Event is noon today.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by noon on Saturday, Jan. 23.
This ordinance will not be enforced on the infirm.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Constant A. Madon, 85, of 43 Broad St., Plattsburgh, died of natural causes on October 31st, at the CVPH Medical Center. He is the son of the late William and Pearl Madon of Plattsburgh, N.Y. Constant graduated from MAI in 1951, from SUNY Plattsburgh with a BA in 1954. La…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.