Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 7F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 10:09 am
PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's official End of Snow event has been pushed back to 9 a.m. today.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The ordinance will not be enforced on the infirm.
of Warrensburg, N.Y., passed away Jan. 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. A private Mass will be held on January 21, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Port Henry. Arrangements are with Harland Funeral Home.
