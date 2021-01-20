Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. Morning high of 26F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Flurries or snow showers possible late. Low 7F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.