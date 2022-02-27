PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's official End of Snow Event was 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.
Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 27, 2022 @ 5:28 pm
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Ola J. Jabaut, 95, of formerly Pine Harbour, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Meadowbrook Health Care Facility. She was born in Plattsburgh on February 13, 1927, daughter of the late Oscar G. and Alice (Tebo) Hawley. Ola was a graduate of St. Francis de Sailles…
John Gardner, 88, of Angier Hill Rd., Westport, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home with his loving wife by his side. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at New Burt Cemetery in Whallonburg. A gathering, with friends and family will be held at a later…
68, passed away on Tuesday, February 22,2022 in Seneca, South Carolina. She was born December 6,1953, the daughter of Robert and Jane (LaPorte) Newell. Services will be announced for Summer 2022. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
