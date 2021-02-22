PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh official End of Snow Event is noon today.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
This ordinance will not be enforced on the infirmed.
Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2021 @ 4:29 pm
HOMER [mdash] Nicholas Henry Lines, 18, of Homer, passed away Feb. 18, 2021. Nicholas, "Nick" Lines was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to all who knew him. He was loved beyond measure by all. His sparkling blue eyes won everyone over because they resonated the beautiful s…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.