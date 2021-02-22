Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.