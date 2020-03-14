PLATTSBURGH — Those on the front lines of providing emergency healthcare are taking extra steps to protect against coronavirus, just like they always do.
"This is something we always do during flu season anyway," Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
"But there is a heightened awareness now for sure."
STATE COORDINATION
Emergency responders on ambulances wear masks, gloves, eye protection and gowns when visiting patients, especially those who complain about flu-like symptoms, Day said.
"We have supplies now, but if we get a positive case then the use of those supplies will ramp up," Day said.
"We are keeping an eye in it and are coordinating with the state to get more supplies, but they are getting diminished."
WELL-WORRIERS
Day said the number of calls for flu-like symptoms in the region are up a bit, but that is normal for this time of year.
"Our concern is that if we get a positive case then we will have a lot of 'well-worriers' who will call and want to get tested," he said.
"If it gets worse, then the system can get overloaded."
DOING THE RIGHT THINGS
Day said he is confident that officials throughout the region are taking the right steps to deal with the pandemic so far, including canceling many events.
"We are doing the right things to limit the spread," he said.
"Like the hockey game (Plattsburgh State women's hockey playoff game on Saturday that was canceled). Cancelling that might have prevented someone from getting it and spreading it."
