LAKE PLACID — After a one-year hiatus, the Empire State Winter Games — a 30-sport competition hosted in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks — is expected to return for its 42nd year next February.
“I’m excited that we’ll be able to have a full program,” said Ashley Walden, CEO of the Adirondack Sports Council. “Sports are very important towards the development of youth, and this is a highlight for young aspiring athletes across the state and beyond.”
About 2,000 athletes of all ages from New York and other parts of the U.S. are expected to participate when the winter games return on Feb. 3, 2022.
Athletes will participate in Alpine and Nordic skiing, Nordic combined, ski orienteering, ski jumping, snowboarding, freestyle skiing and free ski, bobsled, luge, skeleton, figure skating, ice hockey, snowshoeing and winter biking.
“The community spirit and regional cooperation of the Empire State Winter Games make this event one-of-a-kind,” New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority President and CEO Mike Pratt said. “We look forward to showcasing the variety of sports ORDA’s venues provide for athletes of all levels.”
Sports venues for the winter games will be located in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The event has attracted up 15,000 spectators in the past, a news release by the competition said.
