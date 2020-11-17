PLATTSBURGH - There will be an interruption of water service Wednesday, Nov. 18 on Healey Avenue, from Kennedy Avenue to Cornelia Street in the City of Plattsburgh as a result of an emergency water valve repair.
The repair is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. There will be a boil water order issued for that area as a result of this repair.
The boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.