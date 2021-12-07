PLATTSBURGH — An emergency water main repair has resulted in a road closure and a boil water order to be issued in the City of Plattsburgh.
The broken main will be repaired on Oak Street and as a result, the road will be closed from Riley Avenue to Boynton Avenue until the repair is complete. The road was initially closed around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Also, there will be an interruption of water service and a boil water order has been issued for 171 to 196 Oak St. This order will remain in effect until further notice.
