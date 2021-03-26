Emergency Services director plans to stay close to water

LEWIS – No more 2 a.m. wakeup calls, screaming sirens, and blazing buildings for Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish – he’s retiring.
“I won’t be sitting around watching reality TV shows after I retire,” he said. “I have a new full-time job: harbormaster. It’s probably seven days a week.”
Jaquish, his son, Gabriel, and brother, Fred, purchased the former Van Slooten Harbour Marine in Port Henry, renamed it the Bridgeview Harbour Marina, and are set to open for the season soon.
Jaquish, 67, kicked off with the Essex County Office of Emergency Services as a volunteer fire investigator in 1981. The Moriah resident was hired as Enhanced-911 system coordinator in 1998, then in 2001 he was promoted to deputy director of Emergency Services.
Jaquish became director in December 2008 when Raymond Thatcher retired. His deputy, Max Thwaits III, will become acting director when Jaquish retires on Wednesday, March 31.
As Emergency Services director, he’s seen it all, horrific fires, devastating floods, burning gasoline tankers, exploding propane storage tanks and ice storms.
“When the phone rang at 2 a.m. I never knew what to expect,” Jaquish said. “This is a 24-hour, seven-day a week job. You can be home warm in your bed one minute and an hour later standing in the freezing cold coordinating a disaster or emergency response. It is not a job for the faint of heart.”
Jaquish said the most significant local emergency during his tenure as director was the summer 2011 flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
“Homes, roads, bridges were destroyed. The Keene fire station was wiped out. The Upper Jay station had water four feet deep. People fled for their lives.”
The rains from the storm overwhelmed the AuSable River, along with their tributaries, and washed away major sections of State Route 73 from Keene to Lake Placid.
“It rained 10 inches in the High Peaks in a day,” Jaquish said. “The water builds up, and when it releases it comes down like a freight train. It has a terrific kinetic effect."
He said he was at a wedding in Vermont when he got the advisory from the National Weather Service and he quickly returned to Essex County.
“I got a call from the weather service and they said ‘the storm has turned. It’s going to be right over you.’ They’d thought it would miss us.
“We told people they had to leave (evacuate). It took weeks to recover. I got very little sleep. We activated the Emergency Operations Center for 21 days.”
The EOC is located at the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis, where Emergency Services is headquartered, along with the County Sheriff’s Department, jail and a New York State Police station.
The Office of Emergency Services has a staff of 38 people, and its 911 dispatch center handles emergency calls from all of Essex County and Long Lake in Hamilton County.
He also has 22 deputy fire coordinators, all volunteers, who must undergo extensive training.
“They’re a lifesaver. Eleven of them serve dual roles as fire investigators.”
There were at least 17 federally-declared disasters during his tenure, Jaquish said.
James O’Bryan, who worked with Jaquish on the County Hazardous Materials Response Team, said Essex County needs to thank him for his dedication and leadership in keeping everyone safe.
“Being the Director of Emergency Services is not an easy task and few know what it’s like to stand out in the middle of the night trying to decide on your next move and whether it’s the right one or not,” O’Bryan said by email.
“As one of those who have been on a number of those scenes, I can say that Don did an excellent job. As the head of the Essex County Hazardous Materials Team he has led the team and helped it to develop into one of the best-trained and -equipped small hazmat teams in all of New York state. Don’s dedication to those that he serves and those that he serves with is second to none.”
Essex County Manager Daniel Palmer said the county can hold interviews for Jaquish’s position and maybe hire someone provisionally pending a Civil Service test. The test could take a year or so to be offered, he said, and the county would have to hire someone from the top three scoring applicants.
The marina job should be fun, Jaquish said.
“I was woken up two or three times a week, on average, as an emergency manager. But not any more. I’ll be outside in the sun and around the water and the boats. That’s relaxing to me.”
