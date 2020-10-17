PERU — Twenty-nine dogs were recently saved from a dangerous hoarding situation through the efforts of Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Elmore SPCA.
Nine of the dogs were puppies. The mother of the multiple litters saved, a two-year-old Newfoundland named Cassidy, was starving, emaciated and still nursing at the time of rescue.
According to Elmore Board of Directors President Laurie Parsons and Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo, the costs incurred, including the vetting and sheltering of these animals, rose to about $10,000.
“It’s costly, especially when you have very sick animals,” Parsons said.
SEE WHAT'S GOING ON
According to Burdo, Elmore became aware of the hoarding situation long before any solution was reached.
“Ideally, you would be able to contact an Animal Cruelty Officer who would have the training to go out and assess the situation. But in this specific situation, we were told that there was something going on probably about eight months to a year ago,” Burdo said.
“We had received a complaint, we told them to contact the Sheriff's Department so that it could be investigated, and it just became a round-robin of the sheriff saying the dog control officer was taking care of it. The DCO was not able to be effective because the laws aren’t on his side. He has no rights or privileges to say ‘Hey, somethings going on here. Let's get in here and see what's going on.’.”
'THEY WERE RIGHT ON IT'
Eventually, the situation was investigated by local law enforcement and Elmore was able to accompany in seizing the animals from the property.
Cassidy the Newfoundland is now closer to a healthy weight, and is thriving and cared for tremendously at Elmore. Her puppies have all been adopted out to good homes and multiple families are being considered as candidates for taking Cassidy home.
She is one of the many success stories that the shelter prides itself on. Animals do not come to Elmore and get sick, according to Burdo. They come to get well, vetted and adopted into loving homes.
Burdo recognized how quickly the Sheriff's Department did take action once the pathways were cleared.
“They were right on it, I was so pleased,” Burdo said.
ANIMAL CRUELTY OFFICER
However, bureaucratic structures in place did not make this large seizure of animals easy.
Clinton County is one of the only counties in the North Country that doesn’t have an Animal Cruelty Officer, which is an individual trained and knowledgeable in New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.
“They would be considered law enforcement and would have law enforcement powers,” Parsons said. “That would give them the opportunity, when something is reported, to go and investigate it. We can’t. We have to go with the police.”
AG AND MARKET LAWS
Cruelty Officers would also be able to interpret a case of animal cruelty at more than face value. For example, if an animal is living with food, water and shelter from the elements, officers who are not trained to interpret state Agriculture and Markets Law would think this was enough, even if the animal were to be living in its own feces.
Through interpretation of state Agriculture and Markets Laws, this is not acceptable due to the parasites that could be passed through an animal’s digestive tract.
“There’s more to it than just the letter of the law. And that’s the beauty of these Ags and Markets Laws. These laws are like that so that there can be some discretion so that people of authority and knowledge can make these assessments,” Burdo said.
According to Burdo, the implementation of an animal cruelty officer would have expedited the rescue process of Cassidy and her puppies.
“I can guarantee that if when the dog control officer was called, and the people who made complaints were told to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, if their general order wasn’t to contact a municipal tool in place, they would’ve gone out and investigated immediately,” Burdo said.
Burdo and Parsons urge the community to press for the implementation of an ACO.
“People need to contact their county legislators. It has to be seen as a priority,” Burdo said.
ELMORE FUNDING
Elmore is a private, independent and non-profit organization. The only money they receive is through donations and grants.
“It is a major drawback that we’re putting so much money and funds into these animals to make them even well enough to vet them to get them homes. That is a huge financial drain,” Burdo said. “But honestly, right now the biggest financial drain would be our lack of ability to fundraise.”
“Because of COVID, we closed our thrift store for four months. All of our volunteers were retirees who did not feel comfortable reopening, so we had to find a new volunteer staff for that,” Parsons added.
“Businesses were closed so our coin boxes were all sitting without donations going in. Fundraising that we traditionally would have done was stopped based on our area’s ability to do that.”
MANY SERVICES
The annual Elmore SPCA Golf Tournament, an event that usually draws tens of thousands of dollars for the organization, was also canceled this year.
“Bottles have been basically one of our bigger sources of income over the last few months. We have boxes at various locations,” Parsons said.
“People can drop them off and we have people that regularly go and empty them and redeem them. At 5 cents a bottle, it adds up quickly, but it’s not the same thing as some of the other donations that we would have.”
The shelter is also looking to increase their social media presence to bring awareness to the community of the multitude of services that they offer.
Whether it’s animal rehabilitation or educating the community on good animal husbandry, Parsons and Burdo say increasing their online presence would help promote the fact that Elmore is always busy helping animals and preventing overpopulation.
“The community only sees what we’re doing when it’s huge, like huge seizures. But this is every day for us,” Burdo said.
STAFF WANTED
Parsons and Burdo are looking to add to their staff of eight. Currently, they’re in need of a kennel attendant and someone to help with clerical work.
“We also are looking for people who can help us become much more present on social media; making sure that we’re live streaming and helping the community understand what we’re doing,” Burdo said.
Elmore SPCA thrives when it has the full spectrum of support that the community has to offer, and strives to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect.
“Let us help you help them, Burdo said.
SNIP PROGRAM
Another huge aspect and daily task of the Elmore SPCA shelter is nipping cruelty and overpopulation problems in the bud with their non-income based spay/neuter assistance program SNIP and Stop The Over Population program STOP.
“I’d really like to get municipal funding for our SNIP program. That’s a program that is really necessary in this neck of the woods. There are no low-cost service options right now for dog spay or neuters,” Shelter Manager Rebecca Burdo said. “People are rescuing cats and are managing outdoor populations of cats and without that supplement, some of them won’t be able to do that anymore. Which will mean that the cat population will indeed start booming again as it does.”
According to Elmore Board of Directors President Laurie Parsons, these programs were suspended this year in order to divert funding to operational needs. In 2019, the shelter gave out $21,000 in vouchers to the community in an effort to control overpopulation, which in turn frees up the shelter for animals in desperate situations such as a recent seizure in Beekmantown that involved 29 cats. Trap Neuter Release (TNR) is also a huge component in keeping the stray animal population under control.
“It’s unfortunate that our municipalities, who we have a great respect for, are not supporting any of the efforts that go into TNR, which is what’s necessary for these outdoor cats. I know a lot of them want to help,” Burdo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.