WESTPORT — An Elizabethtown teenager died following a snowmobile crash last Friday night, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of a crash with injuries off Goff Road at about 7:43 p.m., where preliminary investigation determined that a snowmobile driven by Randy M. Dezalia, 37, of Elizabethtown was traveling north when one of its skis got caught in a snow bank, causing Dezalia to lose control, a press release said.
The snowmobile traveled over the embankment and overturned, throwing Dezalia and a passenger, Beckham A. Egglefield, 16, from the vehicle.
The teenager was treated at the scene and transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where he was pronounced deceased.
Dezalia was taken to UVM Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital where he was treated for a leg injury.
State Police continue to investigate the crash.
