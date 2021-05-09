ELIZABETHTOWN -- The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced today the appointment of its new President, Bob Ortmyer.
He will formally begin his role on July 12.
Ortmyer has been with WellSpan Health System in York, Pa. for 30 years, serving in a number of leadership positions.
In his current role as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, he is responsible for a 141-bed acute care hospital within an eight-hospital system.
"Bob has the right mix of experience and skills to lead ECH as it continues to thrive and grow," John Brumsted, MD, president and chief executive officer of the UVM Health Network, said.
"Equally as important, he shares the UVM Health Network/s commitment to ensuring outstanding health care is accessible and affordable for years to come in this region."
As ECH President, Ortmyer will lead more than 350 employees, two hospital campuses, and six community-based primary care health centers in Essex County.
"It's clear that patients and the community are at the center of the care ECH provides, and I couldn't be more honored to join their team," Ortmyer said.
He added that he is excited for the opportunity to serve the community and enjoy all that the region has to offer.
Ortmyer succeeds John Remillard, who has served in the role for more than five years and announced his retirement in 2020.
The current ECH Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matt Nolan, will serve as interim president from June 1 to July 11.
Steve Cacchio, chair of the search committee, said the committee's recommendation was guided by input from hospital staff.
"We knew the right fit for ECH would be someone who puts patients first and knows how to lead a talented team," Cacchio said.
"That was foremost in our minds as we conducted the nationwide search."
Ortmyer was recommended for the role after an extensive, four-month search and in-depth interviews with the search committee and staff, according to Cacchio.
His appointment was approved on April 22 by the UVM Health Network Board of Trustees.
Al Gobeille, executive vice president for operations at UVM Health Network; Jerald Novak, chief people officer at UVM Health Network; and ECH board members Dominic Eisinger, Rolly Allen, Susan Allot, Megan Murphy, and David Shelmidine served with Cacchio on the search committee.
