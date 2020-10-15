Election 2020 voting dates and polling place locations

EARLY VOTING
The early voting period polling place and schedule for each county will be listed below.
The period will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1 in all counties.
CLINTON COUNTY
Polling Site: Clinton County Government Center, First Floor meeting room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
Early Voting Hours:
ESSEX COUNTY
Polling Site: Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Rd, Lewis.
Early Voting Hours:
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Polling Site: County Board of Elections Office, 355 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone.
Early Voting Hours:
ELECTION DAY
Below is a list of polling places for the Nov. 3 general election, listed by county and town. If there is more than one polling place in a town, each place is designated by voting district.
CLINTON COUNTY
ALTONA
AUSABLE
BEEKMANTOWN
BLACK BROOK
CHAMPLAIN
CHAZY
CLINTON
DANNEMORA
ELLENBURG
MOOERS
PERU
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH
SARANAC
SCHUYLER FALLS
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
ESSEX COUNTY
CHESTERFIELD
CROWN POINT
ELIZABETHTOWN
ESSEX
JAY
KEENE
LEWIS
MINERVA
MORIAH
NEWCOMB
NORTH ELBA
NORTH HUDSON
SCHROON
ST. ARMAND
TICONDEROGA
WESTPORT
WILLSBORO
WILMINGTON
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BANGOR
BELLMONT
BOMBAY
BRANDON
BRIGHTON
BURKE
CHATEAUGAY
CONSTABLE
DICKINSON
DUANE
FORT COVINGTON
FRANKLIN
HARRIETSTOWN
MALONE
MOIRA
SANTA CLARA
TUPPER LAKE
WAVERLY
WESTVILLE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.