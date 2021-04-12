TICONDEROGA — An apartment complex has been evacuated after a Saturday afternoon fire, displacing eight people.
There was minor damage to the complex at 172 Champlain Ave., with minimal water and smoke damage to the seven apartments, Essex County EMS Deputy Fire Director Matthew Watts said.
The Red Cross is helping the eight people displaced find a place to live while the building undergoes repairs, Watts said.
No one was hurt during the fire, Watts said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is believed to be accidental, but firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one apartment, Watts said.
“But it was just really, really tough to get to the source of where the fire was because it was between two floors,” Watts said.
To get to the fire in the space between the first second floor, firefighters ripped out the second floor’s bathtub and floor as well as the first floor’s ceiling, Watts said.
The Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Putnam and Chilson fire departments were at the complex for close to three hours, with Ticonderoga first dispatched at 2:55 p.m., Watts said. A lot of the time was spent reaching the fire, which didn’t spread much in the time firefighters were there, Watts said.
“From my standpoint, I think they did an outstanding job finding the fire before it spread,” Watts said. “It could have been a very bad situation with all the apartments. It’s an old, old building, so it can be challenging to find fires before they go up.”
