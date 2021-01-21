BEEKMANTOWN — Eight fire departments responded to an early Thursday morning fire at Beekmantown High School that led to an emergency school closure for the district.
An alarm alerted the Beekmantown Fire Department to the school at about 5:30 a.m., Fire Chief Daryl Menard said.
Once on scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from an elevator shaft. They believe the cause of the smoke that tripped the alarm came from a malfunctioning portable heater left in the shaft, where the elevator was being worked on.
Responders used portable ventilation fans to get rid of the smoke. The department was able to clear the scene by 9:30 a.m., Menard said.
“Luckily the alarm system worked well so we were able to get in there and figure out what was going on,” Menard said. “We had a good response from other departments.”
No one was in the building when firefighters arrived. The Beekmantown Fire Department was joined by the West Chazy, Chazy, District 3, Altona, Cumberland Head, Morrisville and Cadyville fire departments.
The Beekmantown Central School District called an emergency day in response, which canceled remote learning for the rest of the day. The district will be back in session Friday, a Facebook post by the district said.
