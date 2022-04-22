GRAND ISLE, Vt. — Just in time for spring, the Champlain Basin Education Initiative (CBEI) and Fort Ticonderoga will host a one-day professional development Educator Summit for Vermont, New York and Quebec educators on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Ticonderoga.
Educators teaching grades K-12 will choose among 12 workshops and receive a brief introduction to the 2021 State of the Lake and Ecosystem Indicators Report from the Lake Champlain Basin Program — both natural and cultural resources will be explored in these hands-on workshops.
REGISTRATION ENDS MONDAY
To view the Summit 12 workshops and to register, follow this link: ttps://www.lcbp.org/event/new-york-educators-summit/#
The registration deadline has been extended until Monday, April 25. Certificates of participation will also be awarded to each registrant.
The course fee is $20 and includes lunch and materials — scholarships are available.
CTLE HOURS AVAILABLE
NY educators will also receive NYS CTLE hours through the North Country Teacher Resource Center. For further information, contact Sue Hagar at the Lake Champlain Basin Program at shagar@lcbp.org or call (802) 372-3214.
This year’s summit will explore “Diversity of the Lake Champlain Basin – Linking Students to their Watershed!” and will feature three broad topic areas: current events and issues, cultural and historic opportunities and ecosystem monitoring and research.
Teachers may explore the Lake Champlain’s giant map, Fort Ticonderoga’s virtual classroom programs, identify macroinvertebrates, practice stream testing for chemical, physical and biologic parameters and learn how students can become community scientists while using on-line tools such as “I Naturalist” and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
History programs will be presented for both Clinton County and Fort Ticonderoga.
LEARNING DIRECTLY FROM EXPERTS
Organizations presenting programs at this workshop include: The Ausable River Association, Clinton County Historical Association, Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Fort Ticonderoga, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Lake Champlain Sea Grant, Miner Institute, Paul Smith’s College, Point Au Roche State Park, Up Yonda Farm, and Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“Educators deserve to learn directly from scientists, historians, and field experts who offer hands-on activities that will then help students explore their local watershed,” Colleen Hickey from the Lake Champlain Basin Program, and a member of the CBEI partnership, said.
“Teachers will be able to incorporate their new knowledge into their classrooms this spring. We are very excited to be collaborating with representatives from so many stellar organizations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.