Econ. Professor: Biden effect minimal on gas prices

Jacob Ford/Odessa American via APOil rigs are seen in a icy landscape near Interstate 20 in Odessa,Texas on Feb. 12. With severe winter weather causing about a dozen Texas oil refineries to shut down last week, the national price per gallon rose 10 cents alone last week to bring it to $2.63, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that uses 11 million price reports from 150,000 gas stations across the country to track gas prices.