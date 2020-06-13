PLATTSBURGH — City Democrats can now cast a vote for Plattsburgh City Mayor in the primary election.
The candidates seeking a place on the fall 2020 ballot include incumbent Colin Read, Chris Rosenquest and Tenzin Dorjee.
Early voting starts today and will last through Sunday, June 21. Primary Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.
The Clinton County Board of Elections has voting times and polling places on its website at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
TRYING FOR SECOND TERM
Incumbent Read, 60, announced about a year ago that he'd try for the mayor's seat again.
The current city mayor, a finance and economics professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, worked in government before his 2016 election, including his service as a Clinton County legislator.
Read is married to Natalie Peck and has a 29-year-old daughter, Blair.
For about a decade, Read said the City of Plattsburgh endured a "significant amount of financial stress" leading to a depleted fund balance about four years ago.
"I clawed the city out of that financial crisis, turned deficits into surpluses, rebuilt the fund balance, repaired our bond rating and refinanced our bonds at a lower rate to save millions, and yet, still lowered the tax rate," he told The Press-Republican.
"Despite those reforms, we were still able to pave and repair miles more roads than before, secure funding to modernize our wastewater treatment plant, held Bitcoin at bay, put in place a 100 percent green energy strategy for the city without raising rates and attracted interest to invest $80 to $100 million in our city."
IN COMING YEARS
If re-elected, Read said his job would be to continue capitalizing on the above opportunities, while setting "an excellent example statewide on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the extreme financial crisis that came with it."
"I've successfully dealt with a financial crisis already, and have a complex but feasible plan to do that again," he continued.
"I am also determined to return the Saranac River to its natural state, revitalize our Harborside, and develop new properties under a complete plan to generate hundreds of jobs for our region and millions in new revenue for us and our adjoining municipalities."
A NEW PERSPECTIVE
Tenzin Dorjee, who has owned and operated downtown eatery the Himalaya Restaurant with wife Yangchen since 2011, announced his candidacy in October 2019.
The 55-year-old from Tibet said he has held positions in government overseas and said, if elected, he would run the City of Plattsburgh like a business.
"I'm running for mayor because I believe that I can bring a different perspective to what exists right now," Dorjee said at a recent debate hosted by Mountain Lake PBS at Clinton Community College.
"I have spent the last three-and-a-half decades not only as the business person that you know me as here in this community, but I have worked in government at the highest levels, I have worked in (non-governmental organizations). . . I have worked in refugee camps, I have set up refugee camps," he continued.
"I am not a career politician. I have never been one. I bring to you an honest person who can work for you with all honesty and transparency."
BUDGET AND RELATIONSHIPS
Area 9 Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest, elected in 2016, added his name to the list of Democrats vying for the mayor's seat back in February.
The 44-year-old operates Chapter One Coffee and Tea, formerly located in the Plattsburgh Public Library, with wife Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest.
Together the pair have a son, Miles Charles Hudson Rosenquest.
"I'm running for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, because our city deserves a leader who has the skills, ability and understanding that balancing the budget is just as important as creating community cohesion," he said at the recent debate.
"I'm running because we need a leader that has the desire and the relationships to mend the division with our town, the (Plattsburgh City) School Board and many of the other community groups as these divisions are creating more harm than good," he continued.
"I'm running because we need a mayor who is interested in including city employees and experts when making long-term plans and, more importantly, when making difficult short-term decisions."
AT THE COUNTY
Rosenquest noted his efforts in his role as a county legislator.
"I have served as both the finance chair and the chair of the economic development and county operations committee," he said. "During my five-year tenure, I have helped retain millions of dollars in grants for airport redevelopment, and other regional economic development initiatives.
"I have led the county to become a clean energy community and I've saved the homes of those of our most vulnerable."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
EARLY VOTING TIMES
Registered Democrats in Clinton County could participate in early voting for the presidential primary and the City of Plattsburgh mayor's race.
Early voting would be held in the First Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh.
Dates and times include the following:
Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m to 8 p.m.
Friday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information could be found on the Clinton County Board of Elections website at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
