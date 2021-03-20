PLATTSBURGH — Early voting for the Clinton County Area 9 special election begins today.
Former City of Plattsburgh Common Council member Josh Kretser is the only candidate, running on both the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
The county legislature voted to hold a special election to fill the seat in January after the former officeholder, Chris Rosenquest, left to begin his term as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Voters of the district, which covers the Center City and SUNY Plattsburgh area, may partake in early voting in the Clinton County Government Center's first floor meeting room, located at 137 Margaret St., on the following dates and times:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today; Sunday, March 21; Saturday, March 27; and Sunday, March 28.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 22; Wednesday, March 24; and Friday, March 26.
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25.
No voting will take place Monday, March 29. Election Day is Tuesday, March 30. The polls will be open at the Plattsburgh State Field House from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
