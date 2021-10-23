BEEKMANTOWN — An incumbent faces a newcomer in the race for Beekmantown town supervisor.
Sam Dyer, who has held the supervisor seat since 2018, will face challenger Norman Davis.
Dyer narrowly beat Davis in the 2017 contest for supervisor.
The Press-Republican asked both candidates: What are the most pressing issues for the Town of Beekmantown, and how would you address them?
Sam Dyer
Party: Democratic, Conservative
Age: 57
Occupation: Beekmantown town supervisor, 2018-present; vegetable, crop and beef farmer
Education: 1982 Beekmantown Central School
Family: Mary Dyer, wife; Ryan and Sarah, son and daughter in law; Emily, daughter; Easton, grandson; Oliver, grandson
Previous government experience: Beekmantown Town councilor, 12 years; Area 3 Clinton County legislator, 6 years; Clinton County Legislature chairman, 2 years; Beekmantown town supervisor, 4 years (current)
Civic organizations: Clinton County Farm Bureau, Clinton County Farm Service Agency, Clinton County Cooperative Extension
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Beekmantown and how would you address them?
Dyer named salt contamination as a pressing issue for his municipality, an issue that dates back to his 2017 town supervisor campaign.
"We have worked diligently over the last four years to try and correct an issue that has included the infrastructure of the town — Town Hall, pavilion and town garage — and 10 homes," he said.
He also hoped to maintain a low tax rate.
"Keeping taxes down is vital for families and businesses to survive and grow in the town."
Norman Davis
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Occupation: Self-employed at Davis Sawmill
Education: A.S. from University of New Hampshire Thompson School of Applied Science
Family: Shanna Davis, daughter; Tonya and Mike Beshon, daughter and son in law; Chad and Amelia Davis, son and daughter in law. Eight grandchildren.
Previous government experience: Beekmantown Fire Department fire commissioner, 2 years; Beekmantown Town Planning Board member, 6 years.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Beekmantown and how would you address them?
"The most pressing issue for Beekmantown is the water treatment system to resolve the salt contamination problem. Clean water is a basic human need and our Beekmantown neighbors deserve that. The solution has been determined and the plan has already been put in motion.
"I would address it by maintaining the course set and work to get grant funds for any additional issues that could occur with the water treatment system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.