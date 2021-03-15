PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County STOP DWI recently announced that Clinton County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.
The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts will run from March 16 to March 21.
New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in an across the board effort to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths, according to a press release.
The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.
