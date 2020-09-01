Durkee project to retry for county approval

PLATTSBURGH — Durkee Street developers will retry for Clinton County Planning Board approval next week.
The board voted down Prime Plattsburgh LLC's proposed plans for the site back in March, deeming the project a "local issue" and claiming it did not showcase the nearby Saranac River enough.
Prime's attorney Charles Gottlieb said recent site plan changes had led the applicant to resubmit for board approval in September.
"These project changes, in our eyes, warranted going back to the county," Gottlieb said. "Hopefully it mitigated some of the county's concerns."
MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR PROJECT
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot was awarded $4.3 million in state funds under the City of Plattsburgh's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC, of Albany County, was signed on for the project, pledging more than $25 million in private funds to replace the lot's current 289 public parking spaces with a multi-use development.
Once complete, the site was to house a market-rate apartment complex, commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Project applications have appeared before the city's Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals since early this year and though receiving a fair amount of comments from both the boards and the community, board members have yet to take action.
PROJECT CHANGES
Project applicants appeared before the city's Planning Board this week and presented changes discussed at the ZBA meeting earlier this month.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, adjustments included widened setbacks, a relocated garage entrance, lessened first-floor apartment units and new building materials.
Senior Engineer Turner Bradford, of engineering consultant McFarland Johnson Inc., had given statistics on the changes, including:
• The number of residential units dropped from 115 to 104
• The number of bedrooms dropped from 182 to 176
• Available commercial space jumped up from 13,400 square feet to 17,900
• Open space increased from 22,100 square feet to 22,900
• Parking increased from 286 spaces to 290
"The big things that happened were that the building footprint got smaller, the open space got larger, the green space got larger and the parking spaces went up," Bradford said.
OPENED, CLOSED HEARING
Prompted by the hefty adjustments, Planning Board members opened the floor back up for public comment and a handful of speakers gave feedback at Monday night's meeting, held via Zoom.
Some commentators, including Scott Allen of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, had asked that the hearing stay open past that evening.
"I'm asking you for more time for us to comment on the new items that were presented," the AES Northeast managing partner said. "We're going to ask you to keep the public hearing open until we've had time to more thoroughly review the items, which we just received on Friday."
Noting the ability to reopen the hearing if needed, board members elected to close it that night, instead keeping the record open for written comments through Friday, Sept. 4. Those could be sent via email to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com.
PARKING WOES CONTINUE
Examining any parking adjustments, construction engineering group The Chazen Companies prepared a supplemental parking study on behalf of project applicants.
Changes had presented some level and service drops averaging at about 11 seconds, City Planner Malana Tamer said, referencing the study.
"Because it really wasn't that severe, they aren't requiring any mitigation," she said. "The site will still function well as proposed."
The city gave a parking presentation at the Monday meeting, as well, showing 87 percent of the special assessment district's 120 properties would either be the same distance or closer to public parking under the Lake City's proposed downtown parking plan, which was said to have accounted for the loss of Durkee lot spaces.
During the meeting's comment session, Allen said the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition was not sold.
"We still have some major concerns," he said. "The parking calculations — we're not able to reconcile these calculations. We think the project still has an issue meeting their own demand on-site."
STILL BREWING
It was announced last month that Prime was exploring the idea of signing on a downstate brewpub to operate out of the development's lower-level commercial space.
While no contracts had been signed, Prime Principal Dean Devito said Monday that his group was in conversations with the mentioned brewery, which he confirmed to be Frog Alley Brewing Co. of Schenectady.
"We've had numerous meetings with them," Devito said. "This is a version of what they're doing in Schenectady. We've also been talking with (SUNY Plattsburgh) about doing an integrated program with the brewery."
The principal said Prime would stall design conversations with the brewpub until the Durkee Street project had received its requested approvals.
COUNTY MEETING DETAILS
The downtown project and its alterations will appear before the Clinton County Planning Board on Wednesday.
According to general municipal law, a negative vote at the county level would require a supermajority, or a majority plus one, vote to get the plans OK'd at the city Planning Board level.
The county meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5:15 p.m.
Details on how to join the virtual session via video or telephone can be found on the county's website.
