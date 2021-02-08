Durkee PILOT vote postponed

PLATTSBURGH — The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) postponed action on the Durkee lot redevelopment project's Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) application on Monday following developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's request for additional time to respond to project critics.
The agreement was ready for final approval by the CCIDA's noon meeting, but several city stakeholders, including members of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition (PCC) and newly formed Concerned Owners of Plattsburgh Properties (COPP), spoke in disdain of the requested tax abatement with one individual calling it "incredibly insulting" and another "a slap in the face."
"In fairness to. . . the comments that have come forth, I think it's appropriate for us to respond in writing to some of those concerns," Prime Principal Dean Devito said. "I don't think it's appropriate to vote today.
"Ideally, maybe we can talk about having a special meeting — that would be our intention."
TAX AGREEMENT
The tax agreement in question would support Prime's five-story, mixed-use development project, which has been known as the flagship project of Plattsburgh City's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant.
Pitched for the downtown Durkee Street parking lot, now home to just under 300 parking spaces, the structure would have a combination of residential and commercial uses and the site itself would feature a 92-space public parking lot and a pedestrian walking path.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the 21-year-long PILOT agreement under consideration would grant the developer 100 percent abatement of real property taxes on the parking lot's improvements during its first seven years, including construction time.
Prime would contribute about 30 percent of those taxes in the eighth year and that percentage would gradually increase every other year thereafter. By its end, Prime would have paid over 32 percent of the site's accumulative real property taxes.
They would be required to pay taxes on the land itself from start to finish.
The application requested a deviation from the CCIDA's uniform tax exemption policy and, as such, the Board of Directors were expected to consider a list of factors when making its determination, including the present use of the property, the economic multiplying effect the project would have on the area, the number of jobs to be created or retained and the impact of the proposed PILOT on existing or proposed businesses in the vicinity.
'A COLOSSAL MISTAKE'
At least 15 city stakeholders spoke in objection to the requested tax agreement at the Monday afternoon meeting, which was held virtually via GoToMeeting.
Terry Meron, property owner of sites like the Comfort Inn and Suites in the Town of Plattsburgh and Adirondack Lane Apartments in the city, mirrored the sentiments of others, calling the project's initial bidding process unfair, its job creation minimal, its cost benefit "crazy" and its use out of line with state guidelines for waterfront development.
"The likelihood of this developer needing IDA funds, with all of the other benefits that it is being given — it's not needed," Meron said, later adding that the project would be, "a colossal mistake."
John DuCharme, a downstate attorney, spoke on behalf of COPP, a recently coalesced group of city commercial and residential property owners.
"It is my client's position that they are for development in Plattsburgh, but they are for proper and wise and fair development in Plattsburgh," he said. "Many of my clients are real estate developers who feel that the deal Prime is getting is exceedingly generous and will actually place them at a competitive disadvantage.
"They will, in essence, be subsidizing the property and school taxes for a competitor, which they don't feel is fair — and I don't blame them for feeling it's unfair."
He also spoke to the bidding process, during which Prime was the only developer to respond, saying several of his clients expressed interest in bidding on the project "if they had known that they would be receiving $4.3 million in grant money plus the property for free. That would have made the project a lot more attractive. In addition, they would have required more than approximately one month time period in order to formulate a bid. My clients just object to this from the outset and request that the (CCIDA) refuse to enter the PILOT agreement."
MAYOR RESPONDS
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest submitted his statement for the record Monday, as well, expressing concern with the project's lack of job creation and the proposed tax agreement's "deep discount."
"To be clear, I support PILOT agreements in general," he said, noting his former role as chairperson for the Clinton County Legislature's Economic Development Committee. "In this particular instance, there are a number of concerns for using a PILOT, one of which is the job creation piece."
Recognizing that PILOT agreements could have deviations, as was being requested in this case, the city mayor said "the deviation around the ability to create jobs for this particular project, speaking for the Prime development in Plattsburgh specifically, that's a concern."
Rosenquest finished, saying he was sensitive to the concerns of the IDA, the developer and the community.
"I have to balance them all," he added. "If there is room to come back to the table to help put more money on the table for our taxpayers, I would certainly appreciate it."
PRIME RESPONDS
Devito said "that's just not an option for us, unfortunately."
"It's very, very expensive to develop properties in city locations, which is why many, many developments in city locations don't work without significant incentives," the Prime principal said.
He went on to say that the Durkee site had "some unique issues" that his crews would have to mitigate. He noted its soil, saying it was not "the most suitable soil in the world for construction" and that they'd have to export approximately 86,000 tons of it in order to develop the site.
Devito said there was also a risk for contaminated soil, which was always a risk in city areas, and said, depending on what type and where the soil would have to go, that it could cost $80 per ton to dispose of the material.
He also noted costs associated with the site's required "shoring" to stabilize its banks for development due to its proximity to the Saranac River, the pricier building materials requested during the planning process and the mandated parking, including both the two-tier garage and surface-level parking lot.
"These are real costs," Devito said. "These aren't made up costs."
'SWEETHEART DEAL'
Devito also responded to a letter submitted by Ducharme on behalf of COPP, noting how developers thought the RFP process was unfair.
He said Monday that it was "a very fair process," noting how the city's consultant had contacted 100 local and regional developers alerting them to the Durkee lot RFP.
"We were the only ones that responded," he said, adding that the project's incentives, including the possibility of a PILOT agreement, were listed therein.
Also in the letter it is stated that, if the CCIDA disapproves the PILOT and Prime walks away, then a local developer would likely submit a bid to redevelop the downtown parking lot with less apartment units and more commercial space — a principle complaint of Prime's development.
Feeling the project would then become unprofitable, Devito said, "Here is what I would like to offer today to anyone who has that inkling — and I am 100 percent serious about this — if anyone out there. . . wants to reimburse us . . . for the money that we've spent on this project to date, we'd happily step aside.
"If anybody else wants to step up and jump into our shoes, because we're getting such a sweetheart deal, I can make that deal happen," he continued.
"With all due respect, I wish we could pay more for the PILOT, but we simply can't."
