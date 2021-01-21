Durkee passes through ZBA

PLATTSBURGH — The latest alterations to Prime Plattsburgh LLC's Durkee lot development plans were deemed in accordance with conditions set forth by the city's Zoning Board of Appeals last month.
"You gave us the 92 (parking) spaces," ZBA Chair Ron Nolland said at the board's January meeting, "which is what we asked for."
ZBA CONDITIONS
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the ZBA granted the project a conditional approval in December.
It required the developer make all 92 spaces of its future surface-level parking lot be open for public use. Prime had previously reserved 16 of those spots for users of its adjacent, five-story development.
To appease ZBA members, the developer quickly altered its plans, adding 16 parking spaces to the structure's side of the now Durkee Street parking area, freeing up the same amount in the future lot.
Feeling the change was in line with the Zoning Board's condition, the city Planning Board gave the site plan and related applications its approval at a special meeting earlier this month.
MARKET BUILDING QUESTION
The changes reappeared before the ZBA at its January meeting so board members could determine whether or not the changes did meet their requirements
Nolland questioned the use of the former Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market building that sits on site. Prime has expressed interest in using the 3,400 square feet of commercial space in the future.
Prime Principal Dean Devito said Tuesday that the developer was in discussions with a possible tenant. While he said the prospect was not a restaurant vendor, Devito said he could provide no further details.
Nolland questioned whether or not patrons of that future business would be parking in the nearby 92-space lot and whether or not those people were considered members of the public or Prime patrons. He feared they would take up spaces in the "public" lot.
"As far as where people are going to park, I wish I could tell you that," Devito answered. "Hopefully a lot of people who are going to be using it are going to be walking there from our building and maybe some other development that happens in the city, because that usually follows thereafter.
"I'd just be lying to you if I said, 'Don't worry about it. They're all going to park underneath our building or within our building.' It's impossible to monitor."
ALL VOTE, 'YES'
By the meeting's end, all five of the project's voting members, including Nolland, declared the alterations in line with the board's previous condition.
"You guys came and answered tonight what you needed to," the chair said. "We've determined that you met the condition; the one condition is done."
UP NEXT
The project still awaits the decision of the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (IDA) regarding a pending Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) application.
That was expected to appear before that body at its Monday, Feb. 8 meeting.
The city and Prime would also need to pen a development agreement.
MAYOR REACTS
"My opinion on the project size, scope and the use of a PILOT for this type of development remains unchanged," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said when asked for comment on the project's official approval.
"Although some speculate that it has merits to drive attraction in the city, the only positive I see coming out of this is increasing available housing and it being a learning experience on how can our city develop in a way that better includes our community," he continued.
"This has been a project that has torn at the fabric of our community, divided opinions and created silos of our community. But it's also highlighted where we, as a city and community of concerned citizens, can learn how to make development better and improve our laws and planning efforts."
Rosenquest said it was now up to the city to ensure it is protected throughout this process, so that the municipality isn't "left holding the bag on a failed construction project or other prospects of long-term impacts we've seen with some prior projects."
"In this situation, we will have a strong development agreement," he continued. "Accordingly, that agreement will have a number of protections that will be put in place before the city will convey the parcel and then move on to the construction phase of this project."
He also noted that the city was working now to develop its Comprehensive Master Plan, which would include revisions to the zoning and planning processes, as well as their codes.
"Ultimately, as a small community, we are in the business of growing and supporting growth," he added. "But that growth has to be responsible and community driven growth that makes a difference for generations to come. That's what we'll focus on moving forward and that's how we'll fix the issues we ran into with this project."
