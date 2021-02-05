PLATTSBURGH — The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) will consider the final approvals of three weighty tax abatement applications Monday.
Projects up for Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements include the mixed-use development planned for the Durkee Street parking lot in downtown City of Plattsburgh, the reconstruction and renovation of the Vilas Home on Beekman Street there, as well, and the revitalization of some 80 acres of land in the Village of Rouses Point.
The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 8 at noon and streamed via GoToMeeting.
DURKEE PROJECT
Of the three projects, the Durkee lot development is the only one to seek a PILOT deviation from the CCIDA's uniform tax exemption policy.
The requested tax agreement would help support developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC in its construction of a five-story building made of both residential and commercial spaces. The project would include a public parking area as well as a pedestrian walking path to connect the future Saranac River walkway and incoming Betty Little Arts Park.
The project, which recently garnered city ZBA and Planning Board approvals, received the largest award out of the Lake City's $10 million, state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant and has been no stranger to controversy.
While Plattsburgh City officials have supported the endeavor, some its taxpayers have not. The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education has also spoken out against the project, namely in response to the requested PILOT.
AGREEMENT TERMS
As it now stands, the PILOT application to be considered by the CCIDA Board of Directors Monday would grant Prime a 100 percent real property tax abatement on the site's improvements in its first seven years, including construction time.
Starting in year eight, the developer would chip in about 30 percent, estimated now at nearly $120,000, of those taxes and the percentage would gradually increase every two years.
By the end of the 21-year-long agreement, Prime would have paid more than 32 percent of the site's accumulative real property taxes.
The developer would still pay taxes on the land over those two decades, beginning in year one. Those were estimated to start at just over $15,000 and would be split between the project's affected jurisdictions: the City of Plattsburgh, Clinton County and the Plattsburgh City School District.
Come the eighth year, when Prime would begin paying real property tax, the collected funds would be divided between those three entities, as well.
CONSIDERATIONS
Because the tax abatement schedule strays from the uniform policy, according to a Dec. 29, 2020 letter mailed to the affected taxing jurisdictions, the CCIDA Board of Directors will consider a list of factors when making its PILOT agreement determination, including:
• The nature of the project
• The present use of the property
• The economic condition of the area at the time of the request of Prime and the economic multiplying effect that the project will have on the area
• The extent to which the project will create or retain permanent, private sector jobs and the number of jobs to be created or retained and the salary range of such jobs
• The estimated value of new tax exemptions to be provided
• The economic impact of the proposed PILOT agreement on affected tax jurisdictions
• The impact of the proposed PILOT Agreement on existing and proposed businesses and economic development projects in the vicinity
• The amount of private sector investment generated or likely to be generated by the proposed PILOT agreement
• The effect of the proposed PILOT agreement on the environment
• Project timing
• The extent to which the proposed PILOT agreement will require the provision of additional services including, but not limited to, additional educational, transportation, police, emergency medical or fire services
• Anticipated tax revenues
• The extent to which the proposed PILOT agreement will provide a benefit (economic or otherwise) not otherwise available within the municipality in which the project is located
THE OTHERS
Requested PILOT agreements for the Vilas Home and former Pfizer property do not require a deviation from the CCIDA's uniform policy.
Executive Director Renee McFarlin said both projects had qualified for the Tier III payment schedule, which lasts 15 years.
If approved, developers would be granted 100 percent real property tax abatement on years one through five.
They would begin paying 50 percent of those taxes in the sixth year and that percentage would increase yearly by 5 percent until, by year 16, they were paying the full share.
VILAS HOME
This would be the Vilas Home's second PILOT agreement in recent years.
When considering the purchase of the adult-care home more than a year ago, interested buyer Eli Schwartzberg had applied for a Tier II PILOT, 10 years in length, to purchase the property. Without it, he had said, the acquisition would not be possible.
The CCIDA granted Schwartzberg that approval in August 2019. He has owned and operated the property since.
The PILOT agreement now on the table would support reconstruction and renovation projects, as well as a 60,000-square-foot addition.
PFIZER PROPERTY
Based in New York City, ERS is a privately held real estate development firm and its mission, according to its website, is to "return environmentally-distressed sites back to productive community assets through redevelopment plans that are compatible with the sites underlying strengths."
In November 2018, ERS purchased more than 30 acres of pharmaceutical company Pfizer's former property in the Village of Rouses Point and had soon after razed some structures there.
According to CCIDA documents, the firm now looked to acquire five parcels of land off of Maple and Academy streets there, equal to about 80 acres, which have three buildings with approximately 234,000 square feet of space collectively.
The developer planned to reconstruct, renovate and make onsite infrastructure improvements to ready the site for a mix of manufacturing, warehouse, industrial and office uses.
More information on all three applications can be found online at: http://www.clintoncountyida.com/.
ATTEND THE MEETING
The County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) will hold its Monday, Feb. 8 meeting virtually via GoToMeeting.
It will begin at noon and have a public comment section.
Individuals can join from computer, tablet or smartphone here: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/259994677.
If dialing in by phone, users can call +1 571-317-3122 and input access code 259-994-677.
