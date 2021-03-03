PLATTSBURGH — Former Republican Assemblywoman Janet Duprey supports an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"I expect and hope that it will be fair to all the people, to all sides, certainly to those who are accusing and to the governor who has been accused," she told The Press-Republican this week.
THREE WOMEN
Three women, including two former aides, have accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.
Lindsey Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, had alleged mistreatment by the governor at the end of last year. In an explosive post on the website Medium last week, she provided specific details, claiming he had kissed her without her consent and once suggested strip poker, among other actions throughout her time working with him.
Over the weekend, The New York Times published accusations made by Charlotte Bennett, who left the Cuomo administration in November. She said the governor harassed her last spring, pointing in particular to a time the two were alone together in his office and, according to Bennett, Cuomo asked her many questions about her personal life including whether she ever had sex with older men.
The Times later reported the account of Anna Ruch, a guest at a September 2019 wedding Cuomo officiated, at which she said the governor — who she had not met prior — put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her.
Attorney General Letitia James' office is moving forward with an independent probe into the allegations, and is in the process of selecting an outside law firm to investigate and publicly publish its findings.
"I have tremendous respect for AG Letitia James and I believe that she will be incredibly fair and will make sure that this investigation is done appropriately and that’s what I think every woman should want," Duprey said.
Appearing contrite in his first public briefing since Feb. 19, Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for what he described as unintentionally making people feel uncomfortable, but said he would not resign.
WATCHING CLOSELY
Duprey, who served in the Assembly from 2007 through 2016, said in her time working for the governor, "he has certainly always been a gentleman," and that she had never heard of such accusations during her time in office.
"Not to say they haven't happened since. I'm not taking sides. I think the investigation is the best thing."
Duprey said she did not know if Cuomo could recover from the allegations, but did not join the chorus of fellow Republicans who have called for his resignation, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Sen. Dan Stec.
"I will always be a women’s advocate, but I always throughout my career have tried to be nonjudgmental until the verdict comes in," she explained.
"I will be watching it closely and certainly if it comes back showing that this is a pattern then, no, I don’t think he can stay on."
The Press-Republican also contacted former Assemblywoman Teresa Sayward and former State Sen. Betty Little, both Republicans, for this story. Sayward declined to offer comment and Little was not available.
